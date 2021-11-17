Search

17/11/2021

Kilkenny children taking part in National Pyjama Day

Kilkenny

Pictured to mark National Pyjama Day, the annual fundraiser organised by Early Childhood Ireland was Zoe Bradley, aged 2

Sian Moloughney

Pre-school children in Kilkenny will take part in National Pyjama Day this coming Friday, 19th November, with 24 childcare facilities across the county registered to participate in the fundraiser.

The annual event – organised by Early Childhood Ireland, the leading organisation in the early years sector – will see families in Kilkenny and across the country, sponsoring both preschool children and school age children to wear their pyjamas to their early years setting or afterschool for a day of fun and fundraising.

All funds raised will be donated to three charities that work to support children with additional needs, including: AsIAm, Children in Hospital Ireland and The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

Commenting on the event, Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland said: “Having had to cancel last year’s event, we are so delighted to be bringing National Pyjama Day back again this year. It is fantastic to have over 1000 services across the country taking part and despite the challenges that Covid-19 has thrown at them, they have shown that they are willing to join in and put their support behind this initiative which will raise vital funds for children with additional needs and help hundreds of families in communities right across the country.

“The annual event is always a fun and playful day for the children and staff with special activities and challenges happening throughout the day. There will be pillow fights, storytelling, teddy bear picnics and more! This will be our 18th year to run the fundraiser, and we are so grateful to the children and parents who get involved and the event couldn’t happen without the efforts of the childcare settings who work hard to make it all possible on the day.”

Where will the donated funds go?

AsIAm, Children in Hospital Ireland and The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation are the chosen beneficiaries of National Pyjama Day this year. Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the following three projects, within each of the charities:

AsIAm’s ‘Teach me as I am’ evidence-based training programme for early years practitioners who work with autistic children.
Children in Hospital Ireland’s new information hub for parents with children in hospital.
Jack and Jill’s provision of home nursing care and in-home respite for children with highly complex medical conditions in communities across Ireland. 
To date, the event has raised over €3.5 million for charities that support children with additional needs.

Further information on National Pyjama Day is available at: https://www. earlychildhoodireland.ie/ national-pyjama-day-brought- to-you-by-early-childhood- ireland/

