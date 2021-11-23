Kilkenny Culinary Arts student at WIT brings home medal from Chef Ireland 2021

Four students from the BA (Hons) in Culinary Arts at Waterford Institute of Technology have won Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals at Chef Ireland 2021 - including a young chef from Kilkenny!

The Chef Ireland National Culinary Competitions, which take place every two years, took place on 2, 3 and 4 November as part of CATEX 2021 in the RDS, Dublin.

The four second year students are from across the south east and across a range of areas of expertise.

Stuart Dunne Maher from Kilkenny city brought home Silver in the Irish Pork category.

Callum Priest, a native of Tramore, Co Waterford won three accolades: Both Gold and Best in Class Irish Pork, and Bronze in the open Mystery Basket event.



Ben Roche, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford won Silver in the Open Pasta category.



Liam Coad, from Waterford received two medals: Silver in the Organic Butchery and Bronze in the Mystery Basket event.



Tony Barry, lecturer and mentor expressed his pride for the success of the Waterford-based students: “I am delighted once again for our students to have had success at Chef Ireland. All four are second year students, and the commitment they have to their culinary skills in what has been a difficult year for all students, is to be admired. Bringing home a medal from such an event where participants are being observed live, by judges, is no easy feat. Congratulations to all, they have promising careers ahead of them in the culinary world.”