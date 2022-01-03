Search

03 Jan 2022

Kilkenny climate group 'One Future Ireland' calls for faster and fairer climate action

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Some of the organisers of a recent online meeting between One Future Carlow Kilkenny climate action group and local TDS - Bernadette Power, Martin Rochford, Maisy O’Sullivan and Mary Ryan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

In the wake of COP26 in Glasgow, the climate crisis has never been more urgent.


Climate activism will continue to play a major role in advancing the changes we so desperately need to see from our governments and leaders. The scale of the problem requires urgency from all facets of society and engagement from citizens at a local, national and global level is surely the way forward.
One Future Ireland is the people’s campaign for faster and fairer climate action. We need to deliver positive transformation within a short period of time.

Kilkenny ‘human trafficking’ case raised in the Seanad


Through strategic investment, our communities can flourish, with improved public services, greater equality and social justice.


Our One Future Carlow Kilkenny branch is campaigning on these issues locally. In November the group held a ‘Climate Solutions TD Town Hall Meeting’ online with our Carlow Kilkenny TDs.
The town hall meeting was organised to give the public a forum with which to engage with our elected representatives and voice their concerns, while working together to find solutions.
The event was very well supported with close to 60 members of the public logging online to voice their concerns over climate change and to hear from our elected officials on a number of topics.
Simon Lewis, principal of the Carlow Educate Together school very kindly chaired the event as an impartial member of the public.


Our five TDs were invited to join a panel discussion and they were forwarded two questions in advance of the meeting.
Malcolm Noonan TD, Green Party and John McGuinness TD, Fianna Fáil attended on the night. It was with disappointment that we received apologies from Kathleen Funchion TD, Sinn Féin, John Paul Phelan TD, Fine Gael and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD, Fianna Fáil. We believe that it is very important that we have sustained engagement and leadership from all political parties whether in opposition or government. Hopefully at future meetings at least a representative from each TD will attend.


The questions were drafted keeping two of the more pressing local issues in mind, namely declining water quality in the South East and proposals for better active transport options in both Carlow Town and Kilkenny City.


The South and South-East of Ireland has been highlighted by recent EPA water pollution reports as blackspots for nitrate pollution which they have linked unequivocally to agricultural activities. It was agreed that a lot of effort is needed in order to address this pressing issue.
Public Transport


The Programme for Government supports much greater investment in public transport and active travel and the Climate Action Plan 2021 has stated that it aims to have 500,000 daily sustainable journeys by 2030 through major public transport projects such as BusConnects, Connecting Ireland, the expansion of rail services and cycling and walking infrastructure. However there is very little evidence on the ground of a shift towards sustainable mobility.


The TDs were asked how they will work to implement a programme of active travel infrastructure (footpaths, cycleway networks and safer junctions) in our towns and villages and work to actively promote public transport and rural transport options.


Sadhbh O’Neill, lecturer on climate policy in DCU, spoke on the current state of climate affairs in Ireland and strongly encouraged the TDs present to continue with their advocacy on climate issues on behalf of the Carlow Kilkenny constituency.


Overall it was clear from the level of turnout that the public are very engaged and want action on these issues. We feel that the dialogue and exchange of ideas at these meetings is a very useful approach in tackling the climate crisis as it affects us all.
We thank the TDs who were present on the night and we look forward to further engagement with all five TDs.


As Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State with special responsibility for Heritage and Electoral reform, quite succinctly pointed out on the evening: “A small number of people in every community will build momentum. This should all be bottom-up community based activism so that everyone feels involved and included”.
Details of our next town hall meeting can be found on our Facebook and Twitter accounts – One Future Carlow Kilkenny.

Kilkenny school gets planning permission for improvement works

South Kilkenny GAA club gets the green light to commence improvement works

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media