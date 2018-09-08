Paddy Hughes was a regular visitor home to Johnstown

Sincere sympathy to the Hughes family, Grangefertagh on the death of their brother Paddy, who passed away on August 28, at his home in Blessington, after a long illness.



Son of the late Eddie and Mary Hughes, Grangefertagh and late of the ESB, Paddy was predeceased by his wife Helen.



A regular visitor to Johnstown particular at Christmas, he will be sadly missed by his brothers Eamon and Dan, sisters Mary, Kay and Anne Marie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins , extended family, neighbours and friends.



Funeral Mass was celebrated in Our Lady’s Church, Blessington followed by internment in Mount Venus Cemetery. May he rest in peace.