08 Nov 2022

Animal rights group condemns video involving Kilkenny-bought horse Hewick

Shark Halon has responded to the statement

Animal rights group condemns 'publicity stunt' involving Kilkenny-bought horse Hewick

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

08 Nov 2022 3:57 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have condemned a recent video that shows Kilkenny-bought American Grand National winning horse Hewick being led into a bar in Bagenalstown, County Carlow.

In a statement responding to the video, PETA said: "Horses are not “show and tell” playthings – they are sensitive animals who are easily spooked, and anyone with a scintilla of respect for horses knows that a rowdy, cramped pub without an obvious exit is a stressful and dangerous environment for them.”

"This publicity stunt wasn’t done for Hewick’s benefit – it was done for a cheap laugh."

In a statement obtained by the Irish Mirror, it is reported that Mr. Hanlon reacted to PETA’s claims by saying, “Hewick is a very safe horse. He doesn't buck and kick. We double-checked that everything is alright, and he doesn't hurt himself off anything. Then safely turned him around.”

Following on from that, the Carlow trainer's Twitter account posted a picture of Hewick in his stable, with the caption, "He’s not very drunk, you know, from the small bit of foam that he didn’t even drink cause he had his lips closed."

Hewick was bought by Hanlon in Goresbridge in 2017 for €850 and has swiftly become a national hero in Ireland.

From winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, the Galway Plate in July and the American Grand National, Hewick has proven to be an incredible purchase!

