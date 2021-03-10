On yer bike! Kilkenny group's 24-hour Bike-A-Thon

A local club are also taking on 24-hour challenge!

The Dunnamaggin adult hurlers are teaming up with Kilmoganny Tidy Towns for their latest fundraiser for gym equipment.

On March 16 the groups will undertake a 24-hour Bike-A-Thon. Help can be given by sponsoring a cyclist, volunteering to cycle one of the timeslots or by making a donation online.

A gofundme page has been set up to make it easy to donate, go to ‘Kimoganny’s 24 Hour Bikathon’.