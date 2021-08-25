Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Kilkenny's young equestrians stars jump high at the National Championship

Kilkenny's young equestrians stars jump high at the RDS

Iseult Fleming from Sheestown won the Pony Championship for 138cm category on Coppenagh Celtic Rebel (ISH)

This year the National Championship replaced the annual international RDS Horse Show with plenty of talented Kilkenny riders taking part.

The weekend was a showcase for the best riders in Ireland to compete for the All-Ireland Championship over three days in Dublin.

Congratulations to Iseult Fleming from Sheestown won the Pony Championship for 138cm category on Coppenagh Celtic Rebel (ISH).

In a highly competitive 148cm class Kilkenny riders took four out of the first five places.

Marta Hughes Bravo (Cuffesgrange) and HHS Mustang Sally (ISH) won the Pony Champion, with Emily Maloney (Warrington) taken third place on Castlehill Titan.

Chloe Hughes Kennedy took fourth place and James Brennan came fifth.

Abbie Oakey (Johnswell) came second in the Children on Horses class riding Cinnickroodnoot, where Alice Maloney (Warrington) came fourth and Heather Byrne (Gowran) came sixth.

Other Kilkenny riders taking part in the National Championship were Robyn McOwan (Cuffesgrange), Robin Carey (Gowran), Isobel Sheehan, Robbie Sheehan (Cuffsgrange), Patrick Fleming (Sheestown), Chloe Hughes Kennedy (Racecourse), Eoin Brennan and his cousins Conor and David Brennan (Gowran).

