Kilkenny property on half acre of land has huge potential - click for pics!

Grange Sylvae, Uppergrange, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny
2 Bed - 1 Bath - Bungalow
ASKING PRICE: €127,000
This is an interesting opportunity to purchase a renovation cottage with outbuildings in this popular country area. The cottage requires full renovation but has great potential to develop. A range of stone outbuildings which are sited adjacent to the house have great potential to integrate into an interesting renovation project. These type of properties rarely come to the market. The sweeping hill views cannot be understated and the land attached really helps sell the opportunity this property presents.
Contact Donohoe Properties (056) 777 0400 to enquire.
