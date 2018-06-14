Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 14

The late Miriam Brennan

The death has occurred of Miriam Brennan (née Dalton), Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny peacefully on Tuesday 12th June 2018 at St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, husband Jim, son Ricky, daughter-in-law Annette, grandaughter Iris, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 11am followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Mossie Walsh

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Walsh, 4 Meadow Way, Kilkenny City and formerly of Castlecomer Road) 12th June 2018, unexpectedly, at his home, Maurice (Mossie), beloved husband of Jackie and loving father of Aoife and Ciara, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, brother Peter, sisters Marguerite, Orla and Ruth, uncle Frank, aunts Maeve and Phil, sons-in-law Stephen and Nicky, grandchildren Lauren, Theo and Reuben, parents-in-law Tom and Mary Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (15th June) from 4.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Tulla Cemetery, Threecastles.

The late Tim Healy

The death has occurred of Tim Healy, Marley, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements Later