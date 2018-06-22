Kilkenny deaths for Friday, June 22

The late Keith (Budgie) Fleming

The death has occurred of Keith (Budgie) Fleming, 18 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Fleming (18 Newpark Close, Kilkenny) 20th June 2018, unexpectedly, at his home, Keith (Budgie), beloved father of Amie and Mia, loving son of Brendan and the late Gina and darling brother of Edwina, sadly missed by his loving family, wife Leeanne, grandmother Kathleen, brother-in-law Denis, niece Jessica, grand nephew Kody, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (22nd June) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Moira Dunne

The death has occurred of Moira Dunne, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Mooncoin, Kilkenny 20th June 2018 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Bernie and her brother Seán. Will be deeply missed by her sisters Freda and Kathleen, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Flanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham on Friday June the 22nd between 4 pm and 5.30 pm. Removal on Saturday morning June 23rd to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving at 10.50 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.