Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 10

The late Billy Lalor

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Lalor, Ballybur Lower, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday, 8th September, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Chris, sons and daughters Joseph, John, Anne Marie, Fintan, Liam, Louise and Roisin, brothers Seán and recently deceased Marty, sisters Sr. Pauline, Margo Butler and Pauline Carroll, grandchildren Ailish, Joe, Maria, Méabh, Neasa, Nollaig, Eoghan, Eimear, Dara, Róisín and Darrach, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Holy Cross Church, Cuffesgrange for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Cunningham

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cunningham (née Burke) Kilcoran, Ballymack, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, formerly of Ballintaggart, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, peacefully on Friday 7th September 2018 at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Colm, sister Margaret (Maher), brothers Richie, George and Padge, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Saturday 8th September. Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange arriving for Saturday evening Mass at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation Box at rear of Church.

The late John Glynn

The death has occurred of John Glynn, Frankfurt Road, Windgap and formerly of Emmett Street, Kilkenny, suddenly at his residence on Thursday 6th September 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Tara, son-in-law Peter, grandson Aidan, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday from 6.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.