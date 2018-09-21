Kilkenny deaths for Friday, September 21

The late nancy Carroll

The death has occurred of Nancy Carroll (née Beck), Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Nancy died peacefully surrounded by her family at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown on Thursday, September 20.

Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy, loving mother of Eleanor, Anne and Bernie. Sadly missed by her loving Family, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sister Bernie, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, at Ladywell Street, Thomastown from 2pm on Saturday, 22nd September with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

House Private on Sunday Morning Please.

The late Paddy Denny

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Denny, Flaggy Lane, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, on Wednesday, 19th September, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Sarah and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Ann, sons Brian and Michael, daughters-in-law Erica and Joanne, grandchildren Finn, Sophie, Mia and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Friday, 21st September, from 5.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Peggy Hunt

The death has occurred of Mrs Margaret (Peggy) Hunt nee McNamara, Snowhill, Upper Drumdowney, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Roanmore, Waterford.

Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday (22nd) at 7.30 pm to St, Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 am. Followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mick Roche

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Roche, Henebrys Cross, Dunmore, Kilkenny on 19th September at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael, beloved husband of Margo and much loved father of Michael, Marian, Yvonne, Deirdre, Philomena and Ursula, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Neddie, Billy, Packie and Johnny, sisters Peggy, Kitty, Ellen, Anne, Biddy and Mary, sons-in-law Michael, Maiwand, Richard, Nicholas and Edmund, his loving grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5 o’ clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o’clock followed by removal to Dunmore Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.