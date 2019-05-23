Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 23

The late Kitty Walshe, Tullaroan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Walshe (née Lawlor), The Church, Tullaroan, Kilkenny and formerly of Borrisbeg, Urlingford.

Peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, 21st May 2019. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, husband Dick, son Richard, daughter Dorothy, brothers Kieran and Billy, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday from 4.00pm. Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving approximately at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 3pm with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Kathleen Bourke (née Bowe)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bourke (née Bowe) (Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick and formerly of Kilkenny) May 22nd 2019, peacefully at St John’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Marie, Helen, Bill, Ann, Rena, John, Bernadette, Chris and the late Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.