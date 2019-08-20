Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, August 20

The late Elizabeth (Lily) Clarke

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Clarke (née O'Malley), Ballycullane, Kilmallock, Limerick; Kilkenny City; Naas, Kildare and Charleville, Cork. Predeceased by her husband Sam (late of Newry Co. Down). Daughter of the late Paddy & Julia (nee Carroll). After a long illness in Ontario, Canada. Sadly missed by her family Bob & Kathy, Jay, David & Lisa Cahill ( Canada), brother & sister-in-law Jimmy & Muriel (Kilkenny), sister's June O'Donovan (Bruree), Kitty Scammell (Florida) & Julia Dowling (Naas), brother-in-law Everett Clarke (Canada), other relatives & friends.

A celebration of her life will take place in Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Sunday (August 25th) at 12 noon. Interment of her ashes thereafter in Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

The late Susan Lanigan-O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Susan Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Castle House, Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny and formerly of Suma Stud, Beauparc, Navan, Co. Meath). Sadly missed by her loving partner Marily, brother John, sister-in-law Lesley, nephew Randal, niece Siobhán (Coyle), extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, (eircode Y34 KH59) on Thursday (22nd August) from 4pm concluding at 8pm. Funeral to arrive on Friday (23rd August) for Funeral Mass at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, (eircode:R95 YN66) followed by private cremation.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Simon Community. Donation box at funeral home and church or donate online http://www.simon.ie/