Two Kilkenny schools get the green light for extensions

Two Kilkenny primary schools have been given approval to proceed with planned extensions.
The tender process will now commence at Presentation Primary School for a three mainstream classroom extension to the front of the school building that includes ensuite toilets, as well as the resurfacing of the school yard to the rear of the building.
Additionally, St Brendan's National School, Newmarket has been given approval to proceed with the construction of a new mainstream classroom, including ensuite toilet and prefab replacement.
Welcoming the announcement was Carlow-Kilkenny Deputy John Paul Phelan.
"Presentation is one of Kilkenny’s largest primary schools and the brilliant team there have been under considerable capacity pressure in recent years so these new classrooms will make an enormous difference," he said.
"So too is the provision of additional accommodation badly needed at St. Brendan’s."
