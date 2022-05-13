Search

13 May 2022

Big Ideas from Kilkenny students in nationwide project

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kilkenny Youthreach students discussing their Big Idea were Jack Brennan, Tori Boyd, Martin Smith, Conor O’Grady and Jack Lanigan

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 May 2022 4:48 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Students from two Kilkenny groups have just submitted their projects to the nationwide Big Idea programme.
The teenagers from Kilkenny Youthreach and Castlecomer Community School took part in the programme to find solutions to five major Irish social issues.


The Big Idea programme is for Transition Year, Leaving Certificate Applied or Youthreach students and is this year being trialled with neurodivergent students.


The free, creative education programme is in its second year and was designed to empower the next generation to tackle big, local to global challenges using creative thinking.


The participants, aged 15 to 16 years, chose the themes which resonated most with them. 45% of the projects are focusing on mental health; 18% will explore solutions to climate change; 16% are interested in developing new ideas about healthcare; 12% are focusing on the housing crisis, while 10% are interested in finding solutions to equality issues.


“Our young people have a tough future ahead of them, carrying some of the biggest problems our world has ever faced,” says Carlow-based Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, CEO and founder of the social enterprise The Big Idea.


Winners will be announced at The Big Idea online showcase on Friday, May 20, while over 500 projects will feature on an online exhibition which goes live on the same date.
Members of the public can watch the showcase by logging onto thebigidea.ie on Friday, May 20 from 11am to 1pm.

Rents are 'spiraling out of control in Kilkenny' says local TD

Fundraiser to upgrade tennis court at Kilmacow Sports Complex

PICTURES: The Brasserie launch at Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media