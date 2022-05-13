Big Ideas from Kilkenny students in nationwide project

Kilkenny Youthreach students discussing their Big Idea were Jack Brennan, Tori Boyd, Martin Smith, Conor O’Grady and Jack Lanigan
Students from two Kilkenny groups have just submitted their projects to the nationwide Big Idea programme.
The teenagers from Kilkenny Youthreach and Castlecomer Community School took part in the programme to find solutions to five major Irish social issues.
The Big Idea programme is for Transition Year, Leaving Certificate Applied or Youthreach students and is this year being trialled with neurodivergent students.
The free, creative education programme is in its second year and was designed to empower the next generation to tackle big, local to global challenges using creative thinking.
The participants, aged 15 to 16 years, chose the themes which resonated most with them. 45% of the projects are focusing on mental health; 18% will explore solutions to climate change; 16% are interested in developing new ideas about healthcare; 12% are focusing on the housing crisis, while 10% are interested in finding solutions to equality issues.
“Our young people have a tough future ahead of them, carrying some of the biggest problems our world has ever faced,” says Carlow-based Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, CEO and founder of the social enterprise The Big Idea.
Winners will be announced at The Big Idea online showcase on Friday, May 20, while over 500 projects will feature on an online exhibition which goes live on the same date.
Members of the public can watch the showcase by logging onto thebigidea.ie on Friday, May 20 from 11am to 1pm.
