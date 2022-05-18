Search

18 May 2022

Schools in Kilkenny invited to sign up for free mental health seminars

Schools in Kilkenny invited to join free mental health seminars

18 May 2022 3:27 PM

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has secured funding from the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund to deliver 20 mental health seminars for secondary students in schools in Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Limerick and Galway.

The seminars will last for one hour and can be done in person in Dublin or via Zoom if in Cork, Donegal, Limerick, Kilkenny or Galway.

The seminar will give students tips and tools on how to deal with anxiety, depression and exam pressures.

Afterwards, the schools will be given posters and brochures which they can print out and put around the schools, and can email to their students.

As these seminars will be covered by the grant, it will be totally free for schools, teachers and students.

“We were delighted to secure this funding from the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund!” said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me.

“We are delighted to be able to reach students and help them deal with anxiety, depression and tips on how to deal with exam pressures. Any schools interested in this project should reach out to us ASAP to book their slots.”

Brighid Smyth at Vhi explained that their mission is to help our customers live longer, stronger, healthier lives but we also want our local communities to have the opportunity to achieve this goal too.

"Through the Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund we wanted to support young people and help the organisations they engage with to provide the supports that are so critical at the moment to help them navigate this period, strengthen their resilience and manage their anxiety," she said.

"Turn2Me was a worthy grant recipient last year and at Vhi we look forward to learning of the impact these seminars have on young people."

Places will be given on a first come, first served basis, to schools in the aforementioned areas.

If places for these seminars are filled, Turn2Me will create a waiting list.

Should any teacher in Kilkenny, Cork, Donegal, Limerick, Galway or Dublin wish to avail of these free mental health seminars, they can email Turn2Me’s Clinical Manager, Suzanne Ennis, on suzanne@Turn2Me.org to book their place.

