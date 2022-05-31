Search

31 May 2022

Kilkenny student amongst the first MTU graduates

Kilkenny student amongst the first MTU graduates

Sarah Kelly graduates with Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fine Art from MTU Crawford College of Art and Design, pictured with Daniel Woodward, Cork

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

31 May 2022 6:39 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Sarah Kelly from Kilkenny was amongst the first batch of graduates to be conferred in-person at Munster Technological University (MTU) at a recent event.

Munster Technological University or MTU is a multi-campus technological university, consisting of six campuses in Cork and Kerry.

Local student Sarah graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fine Art from MTU Crawford College of Art and Design.

Munster Technological University was established in January 2021, the result of a merger between two institutes of technology, Cork Institute of Technology and IT Tralee.

The President of MTU Professor Maggie Cusack welcomed graduates and guests to the celebration of conferring of academic awards at MTU Cork campus in Bishopstown and at the MTU Cork School of Music.

“These conferring celebrations give the entire university community an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of you, who are among our first MTU graduates,” he said.

“This occasion marks the culmination of your hard work and commitment to your future careers.”

The conferring ceremonies should have originally taken place in the Autumn of 2021 but, under conditions at that time, it was decided to postpone the event.

