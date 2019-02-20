Bennettsbridge Text Alert gets launch date

Bennettsbridge area to set up Text Alert scheme

Following a number of meetings regarding the setting up of a text alert programme in the Tullaherin/ Bennettsbridge area a date has been set to put this exercise in motion.


On Thursday, February 28 representatives of the Garda Siochana and other parties will attend a meeting in the Community Hall, Bennettsbridge at 8.30pm.


Parishioners are urged to give this important project their support.