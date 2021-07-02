County Kilkenny GAA Club needs your support - click for more!

Kilkenny

Tullogher Rosbercon GAA

Reporter:

Reporter

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support Tullogher Rosbercon GAA in the development of their new pitch.

Since 1996 the club has completed four phases of development at the club grounds in Brownstown.

The fifth phase of development involves the purchase of 6 acres of adjoining land for the development of a new full-sized pitch.

This will provide much needed playing and training areas for the increasing number of adult and juvenile members. The purchase of the land was completed in November 2020 at a total cost of €160,000.

Kilkenny 2-bed semi-detached has a guide price of only €55k

 Development of the new pitch is estimated to cost €151,000. To reduce the club’s borrowings (and repayments) they have decided to make a special appeal to the general population of the parish and to companies and business people who are associated with the area to support this fund-raising via the GoFundMe page.

The organisers appreciate that many parishioners do not have a direct involvement in the club, however, as this is a parish project from which many in the parish will benefit, they are hoping this fundraiser will appeal to everyone in the community as something that the parish can benefit from in years to come.

Click HERE to be taken to the fundraising page.

BREAKING: An Taisce leave to appeal against Kilkenny cheese plant rejected

Kilkenny pharmacies now offering Covid vaccine to 18-34 age group

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie