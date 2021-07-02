County Kilkenny GAA Club needs your support - click for more!

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support Tullogher Rosbercon GAA in the development of their new pitch.

Since 1996 the club has completed four phases of development at the club grounds in Brownstown.

The fifth phase of development involves the purchase of 6 acres of adjoining land for the development of a new full-sized pitch.

This will provide much needed playing and training areas for the increasing number of adult and juvenile members. The purchase of the land was completed in November 2020 at a total cost of €160,000.

Development of the new pitch is estimated to cost €151,000. To reduce the club’s borrowings (and repayments) they have decided to make a special appeal to the general population of the parish and to companies and business people who are associated with the area to support this fund-raising via the GoFundMe page.

The organisers appreciate that many parishioners do not have a direct involvement in the club, however, as this is a parish project from which many in the parish will benefit, they are hoping this fundraiser will appeal to everyone in the community as something that the parish can benefit from in years to come.

Click HERE to be taken to the fundraising page.