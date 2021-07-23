Preferred site for new South Kilkenny greenway car park chosen

The urban sections of the South East greenway are well under construction now in Ferrybank and New Ross and Kilkenny County Council (KCC) have identified the preferred site for the trailhead car park in Ferrybank.

Sean McKeown, Director of Services (KCC) briefed local coucillors about the site during this week's full council meeting.

"As part of the greenway development process we are required to provide a trailhead car park at each terminus i.e. Ferrybank," he explained.

"The trailhead car park is a larger car park where there will be 100+ car parking spaces. It will also provide for coach parking and it will have toilet facilities."

A local leaflet drop and three virtual workshops formed part of an extensive consultation process to identify the site.

"We've engaged in an extensive public consultation process with local residents in Ferrybank to identify the preferred site for the car park," McKeown confirmed.

"The residents are happy with the preferred site. It is adjacent to the proposed link road, close to the Clover Meadows Estate."

The proposed link road will be built with URDF (Urban Regeneration and Development Funding) already secured as part of Waterford's ambitious North Quays project.

"This new link road will cross the greenway and open up the surrounding lands for further residential development and our proposed trailhead car park will be accessed via that link road."

The aim of KCC is now to identify the owners of the preferred lands and it is likely that they will be acquired through a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) as planning advances.