Pil River Park is almost ready to open!

The sensory garden at Pil River Park
Finishing touches are being put to one of south Kilkenny’s most eagerly awaited new parks.
Pil River Park in Piltown will be a community facility for all ages - swings and activities for the kids, a sensory garden for children and adults with additional needs, and relaxing, river-side seating for the grown-ups.
Above: Some of the fun equipment at the Pil River Park
The hard working, local committee behind the park know everyone is looking forward to using the beautiful amenity and say the gates will be open in the coming weeks.
All that’s left to do at the park now is complete safety checks and reports, and rectify any last minute snags this might highlight.
It is hoped to have an official opening celebration in the autumn, depending on public health guidelines.
