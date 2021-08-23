Pil River Park is now open
There was great excitement in Piltown, and surrounding communities, last Sunday, with the much anticipated opening of the Pil River Park!
It was a long wait for the community, with construction work delayed by the Covid lockdown, but on Sunday afternoon there was joy and delight among children and adults who experienced the park for the first time.
Located by the Pil River, and just beside the old Garda Barracks on the Main Street in Piltown, the park is designed to have relaxing, river-side seating, a sensory garden, and lots of play areas for children.
Congratulations to the hard working committee and all who supported the plans, fundraising and work that went into this lovely, new community facility.
