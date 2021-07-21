‘Fobbed off’ - plea to Minister to start four Kilkenny flood defence projects

A start date for flood relief schemes in four Kilkenny towns is badly needed, local councillors say.

Inistioge, Thomastown, Freshford and Piltown are all still waiting for the process to begin but local councillors say they feel ‘fobbed off’ by the minister responsible.



Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), was written to by Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors recently. However his reply has been criticised for containing ‘nothing new’.



Cllr Deirdre Cullen said a start date for the schemes is badly needed. She noted that the minister’s reply said his department will work closely with Kilkenny County Council to get a start date for the consultation.

“I feel a little bit of being fobbed off here, Kilkenny County Council is eager for a start date,” said Cllr Cullen.



Acknowledging the minister’s response, she said he hadn’t told them anything new. There are still no start dates for the schemes.

“It is imperative we have start dates announced and imperative we continue to monitor this and write to the minister calling for a start date,” Cllr Cullen said.



District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said he fully agreed.

“One winter, one flood does untold damage. The time frame is too long.”

He supported the call for a more swift response and action on the schemes.