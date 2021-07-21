Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1542015885933

‘Fobbed off’ - plea to Minister to start four Kilkenny flood defence projects

Kilkenny

Flooding on the quay in Thomastown

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A start date for flood relief schemes in four Kilkenny towns is badly needed, local councillors say.
Inistioge, Thomastown, Freshford and Piltown are all still waiting for the process to begin but local councillors say they feel ‘fobbed off’ by the minister responsible.


Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), was written to by Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors recently. However his reply has been criticised for containing ‘nothing new’.

Read also: Calls for flood plans being made for years - Government was urged to expedite flood funding for Kilkenny towns in wake of 2017 storm


Cllr Deirdre Cullen said a start date for the schemes is badly needed. She noted that the minister’s reply said his department will work closely with Kilkenny County Council to get a start date for the consultation.
“I feel a little bit of being fobbed off here, Kilkenny County Council is eager for a start date,” said Cllr Cullen.


Acknowledging the minister’s response, she said he hadn’t told them anything new. There are still no start dates for the schemes.
“It is imperative we have start dates announced and imperative we continue to monitor this and write to the minister calling for a start date,” Cllr Cullen said.


District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said he fully agreed.
“One winter, one flood does untold damage. The time frame is too long.”
He supported the call for a more swift response and action on the schemes.

Three Kilkennny hurlers named on Electric Ireland 2020 minor team of the year

Restored Woodstock Tea Rooms a 'fantastic enhancement' of Kilkenny

Thomastown developments take a step forward

Great to see 'bricks and mortar' arrive

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie