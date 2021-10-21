Kilkenny celebrated - National award for 'Heritage Heroes' from Tullahought

The efforts of individuals, families and community groups across Ireland in ensuring the preservation, protection and promotion of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage have been recognised this week at the National Heritage Awards, hosted by the Heritage Council.

One Kilkenny community group is among the newly crowned 'Heritage Heroes.'

Winners were announced at a virtual ceremony held on Wednesday, October 20, presented by RTÉ broadcaster, Anne Cassin and attended by Minister of State for the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

The National Heritage Awards County Award recognised the most successful project in each local authority across the island, with Tullahought Community Development Ltd. claiming the prize in County Kilkenny. Their project, ‘Tullahought Church Inside Out & Upside Down’, focused on showcasing the features of the church and community in period garb through a local documentary.

The National Heritage Week Awards highlight Ireland’s ‘heritage heroes’, and showcase the most engaging and innovative projects from National Heritage Week 2021. To take account of restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, this year National Heritage Week comprised a mix of online, in-person and community projects. In total, more than 1,050 projects and events took place around the country, as communities and individuals answered the Heritage Council’s call to ‘open the door to heritage’ and celebrate local heritage for the first time. Each heritage activity shared on the National Heritage Week website was considered for a National Heritage Week Award.

The National Heritage Awards were expanded this year to include a Wild Child Award, sponsored by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. This is awarded to the project that most successfully encouraged children and families to explore the heritage in their locality.

Projects were assessed on the basis of their local reach and community engagement, approach to awareness-raising, use of resources to inform their work, and the level to which they involved different age groups.

Other categories included: The Heritage Hero Award; Heritage Newcomers; Heritage Sharing; Heritage for All Ages; and the Water Heritage Award. A special award was also presented to the most successful heritage project from each county. The Water Heritage Award 2021 is sponsored by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and is awarded to the project that best explored how a canal, river, lake or the sea shapes heritage in a locality.