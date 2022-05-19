Search

19 May 2022

Vicky Phelan announced as Relay For Life Kilkenny Ambassador 2022

Vicky Phelan announced as Relay For Life Kilkenny Ambassador 2022

Vicky Phelan

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 3:59 PM

Relay For Life Kilkenny have announced that Vicky Phelan will be their Ambassador for 2022.

The community event organisers stated that Vicky's 'selfless nature and warrior spirit is inspirational'.

"As a very proud South Kilkenny woman from Mooncoin, I was absolutely delighted to be asked," Vicky said.

"I wish the team behind Relay for Life Kilkenny the very best with the launch of this wonderful initiative.

"I am sorry that I cannot be there in person but I will be with you in spirit on the day."

The women's health advocate who is living with cancer gave voice to those suffering in silence when she uncovered the truth about the CervicalCheck screening programme scandal.

She has also tirelessly campaigned for women who have suffered at the hands of the healthcare system all the while dealing with her own diagnosis.

About Relay for Life:

Relay for Life Kilkenny takes place each July.

It starts at 3pm on the Saturday when anyone who has ever had a cancer diagnosis walks the opening Lap of Honour. 

At dusk everyone will pause to remember those who lost their battle and those still fighting in a very special Candle of Hope Ceremony.

The Candle of Hope luminaries line the track all night and act as a reminder to participants of the courageous men, women and children who have battled cancer. 

On the Sunday the Relay closes around 3pm with the final Victory Lap. 

Throughout the weekend of Relay there are numerous fight back activities which encourage us all to live healthy lives to help cancer prevention in the future. 

Teams of friends, family, coworkers and community groups commit to keeping at least one member on the track for the full 24 hours, raising funds with every step taken. 

All proceeds from Relay for Life Kilkenny go to the Irish Cancer Society, where they will then be used to fund valuable research and services for patients and their families.  

Local News

