All eyes on start of 60x30 handball season

Unusually for this time of year the handball season is relatively quiet for Kilkenny players.

All are awaiting the start of the traditional 60x30 season.

With the Wall Ball season coming to an end over the next couple of weeks, the focus will then switch to the big court as the Leinster championships kick into action in early June.

One championships that has already commenced is the inter-club event with local club Kilfane defeating Coolboy on Saturday night in the junior grade.

They will play either Crinkle or Ballymore Eustace in the Leinster final on Thursday night at a venue to be determined.

Entries have closed for the forthcoming Leinster 60x30 championships.

Tight Contests

With most grades well supported the upcoming matches should provide some tight contests.

Those travelling to the World championships in the USA in August can expect to play some Leinster matches in the early stages of the championships.

On their return in mid-August the matches will come thick and fast for those still involved in the provincial championships.

At local level entries for the county championships should be with the secretary by now. The expectation is that the local competitions will commence in the next few weeks.

On the juvenile front a number of local teams are preparing for the Feile na Gael handball competition in Galway on June 16.

Over the last few years Kilkenny clubs have a fantastic record in this very popular competition, with Kilfane and Galmoy currently the defending champions in the Division 1 grades in 60x30 and 40x20 respectively.

A couple of years ago Windgap captured the Division 1 title in the 40x20 grade. Hopes are high that there is further success can be harvested in this year’s event which will be held in Galway.