Golf: news from around the Kilkenny clubs

Open Week drew to a close at the weekend at Callan GC, but was declared a resounding success.

Thanks went to all who put in the hours to make it a success. The course was in excellent condition while the food was a hit with all. Thanks went to all supporters and sponsors.

The following are the results from Open Week:

Results, O’Brien Motors four-person team event, July 1: 1 Damien Knox, Eddie Culleton, David Morris & James Hayden, 95pts; 2 Jimmy Hilman Jim Kirby John Healy & John Grace, 94pts; 3 Johnny Kennedy, Roland Komer, Paddy Donovan and Ritchie Condon, 93pts.

Results, Campion Roberts Insurance three-person team event, June 30: 1 Blade O’Gorman, Kevin O’Gorman & Jade O’Gorman, 90pts; 2 Eddie Cunningham, Paddy Doran & Joe Tierney, 87pts; 3 Shane Webster, Joe Colclough & Patrick O’Keeffe, 86pts.

Results, Frank Wall Mans Shop open champagne scramble, June 29: 1 Mary O’Connell, James O’Connell & Betty McGrath, 55pts; 2 Enda Fogarty, Francis Cleere & Liam Cody, 52pts; 3 Nicholas Walsh, Shane O’Neill & Gerard Wall, 52pts (c/b).

Results, Lahart Garages men’s singles stableford, June 27: 1 Keith O’Dwyer, 43pts; 2 Niall O’Sullivan, 41pts; gross Jeffrey Lynch, 32pts; 3 Jack Sharp, 39pts.

Results, Morrissey Motors ladies/men’s singles stableford, June 26: Men’s - 1 Jack Drew, 41pts; 2 Conor Martin, 40pts; gross Alan McDonald, 32pts. Ladies: 1 Betty McGrath, 36pts; 2 Bridget Holohan, 35pts; gross Breda Ryan, 25pts.

Results, Electrocity seniors two-person team event, June 25: 1 Brian Pilbeam & Seamus Foster, 50pts; 2 Michael Burke & Seamus Burke, 50pts (c/b); 3 Liam Duggan & Sean O’Neill, 50pts (c/b).

CAPTAIN’S PRIZE: Captain Jim Kehoe will hold his prize competition this weekend. With glorious weather forecast there should have a full timesheet for both Saturday and Sunday.

SCRATCH: The club will hold the Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cup competitions on July 14 and 15. Timesheets are available.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 9, 18, 30. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Eddie Kelly, John Lennon, Rose Brophy. Sellers were Murt Cuddihy, Joe Cuddihy and the Emerald Bar. The jackpot is now €3,550.

CASTLECOMER

The Lady Captain’s Prize was played for in glorious conditions at Castlecomer GC.

Margaret O’Keeffe’s event was played over two days. Forty-one golfers featured in the qualifying competition, all hoping to make the final 15.

Maureen Norton was the leader of the pack with a fantastic 71. Competition was keen with all of the top 15 within five shots. With so many variables to contend with in the final, from the weather to the bounce of the ball, all knew it would take a fine performance to win the coveted prize.

Helen Murphy was the player in form as she took the spoils. Playing off 19, Helen had 76 on day one and a super 70 on Saturday to win Margaret’s prize by two shots.

Results, Lady Captain’s prize: 1 Helen Murphy, 2 Eileen Healy, gross Emer Foley, 3 Betty Owens, 4 Maureen Norton, 5 Ann Doyle, 6 Helen Dunne. Day One: 1 Loretta Mansfield, 2 Patricia Brennan. Day Two: 1 Delia O’Donohue, 2 Joan Brennan. Past captain: Kathleen Ryan. Best 36: Una Whelan. Silver Lady: Marnie Brennan.

Results, Lady Captain’s Get into golf Saturday scramble: 1 Majella Deevey & Maureen Holohan, 2 Phil Dowling & Mary Boran.

SCRAMBLE: The weekly scramble continues on Tuesdays from 5.30 to 7pm.

SENIOR: Seniors Captain Ger Comerford will hold his captain’s prize today (Wednesday). Golfers to meet at 9.30am for 10am tee-off in the singles stableford. Golf will be followed by a sit-down meal.

Results, seniors competition, June 27: 1 Jimmy Byrne (15), Kevin O’Shea (18), Liam Farrell (22), Tony Carr (20), 80pts; 2 Noel Brennan (20), James O’Reilly (22), Frank Dormer (24), 77pts; 3 Jim Tunstead (20), Donal Walsh (15), John Hardy (24), 71pts.

Results, seniors competition, June 20: 1 Pat Morrissey (19), Michael McGrath (23), Martin Mealy (25), Eddie Fogarty (27), 71pts; 2 Tommy O’Neill (10), Jim Tunstead (21), Christy Ryan (26), 71pts; 3 Eamonn Walsh (20), Noel Brennan (20), Marjorie Gannon (29), 69pts.

TGIF: Week four of the TGIF saw a number of good rounds recorded, particularly in the ladies section from Joan Brennan, Patricia Brennan and Delia O’Donohue.

The ladies leaderboard is: Margaret O’ Keeffe, 23; Ann Doyle, 19; Maureen Norton, 18; Patricia Brennan, 17; Susan Boland, 15; Delia O’Donohue, 14; Helen Dunne, 13; Jo Costigan, 13; Emer Foley, 13; Joan Brennan, 10.

In the men’s category Jonathan Dowling, David Lynch and Michael Brennan played some great golf.

Men’s leaderboard: Nicky Walsh, 23; Robert Brennan, 19; Ciarán O’Neill, 19; Liam Doyle, 16; Michael Brennan, 13; Jonathan Dowling, 12; Seamus Brennan, 9; Kieran Bergin, 9; John Bergin, 9; David Lynch, 9.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 14, 22 and 24. Next week’s jackpot will be €3,400.

RESULTS: Results, The Blue Monster men’s 18-hole singles, July 1: 1 Denis Butler (14), 37pts; 2 Sean O’Shea (6), 36pts; gross Alan Phelan (Kilkenny, 0), 34pts. Class One: John Doheny (5), 33pts. Class Two: Kieran Brennan (15), 34pts. Class Three: Martin Ring (22), 32pts (B9).

Results, men’s 18-hole open singles, June 28: 1 Barry Doyle (6), 41pts; 2 Martin Brennan (9), 38pts (B9); gross Colum Lynch (9), 29pts (B9).

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Men’s 18-hole open singles. Friday: TGIF 11-hole stableford. Saturday/Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles. Tuesday: Tuesday nine-hole scramble.

GOWRAN PARK

Handicappers 10 to 18 are invited to Gowran Park GC this weekend for the first of the club’s Scratch Cup competitions of the year.

The Intermediate Scratch Cup will be played on Sunday with a timesheet in place. Golfers can book online or contact the office, tel 056-7726699.

MATCHPLAY: Golfers involved in matchplay competitions are reminded to get their games played within the specified dates. The player on the top of the draw must contact their opponent to arrange the match.

RESULTS: Results, 18-hole singles v-par competition, July 1: Cat One - 1 Paddy Harkin (11), 4 up; 2 Ger Treacy (8), 2 up; 3 Larry Comerford (11), 1 up. Cat Two - 1 Nigel Crosbie (21), 9 up; 2 Martin Donohoe (14), 7 up; 3 Joe Murphy (19), 4 up (c/b).

Results, O’Dwyer weekly nine-hole league, July 27: Front Nine: Cat One - P.J. Dreeling (8), 22pts. Cat Two - Pat Roche (17), 21pts. Back Nine: Cat One - Pat Hyland (11), 22pts. Cat Two - Gerry Doyle (13), 21pts.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Summer Series weekly open singles (visitor €20). Sunday: Intermediate Scratch Cup (visitor €20, member €10). Friday, July 13/Saturday July 14: Young Irelands GAA Golf Classic.

BORRIS

Results. Borris GC:

Results, two-person team event, Borris GC, July 1: 1 Dermot Malone (17) & Seamus Cullen (21), 49pts; 2 James Byrne (12) & Anthony Murphy (21, Ballymoney GC), 44pts; 3 Philip Begley (14) & Bart Begley (11), 43pts.

Results, two-person scramble, June 30: 1 Stephen Gannon (12) & Michael Connolly (20), 43pts (B9); 2 Declan Roberts (7) & Dermot Kelly (13), 43pts; 3 Kathy Mitchell (18) & AF Mitchell (19), 40pts.

Results, 18-hole singles, June 29: 1 Stephen Gannon (12), 39pts; 2 Martin Hanrahan (21), 37pts; 3 Jim Kielthy (13), 36pts; 4 Louis Cosgrave (17), 35pts (B9); 5 Joe O’Neill (13), 35pts (L6). Twos club: €17.

Results, open seniors, June 26: 1 Sean Hanafin (14), 39pts; 2 Tom Coburn (22), 38pts (B9); 3 Michael McCarthy (18), 38pts.. Twos Club: €38.

DIARY: Friday: Open singles for men and ladies. Saturday/Sunday: Three-person team event.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, Rathdowney GC Open Week Festival of Golf Classic, June 30/July 1: 1 Billy Harte (11), Pierce Harte (11), Norah Harte (20), Marie Harte (28), 95pts; 2 Jim Delaney (18), Sean Stapleton (20), Ollie Stapleton (10), Liam Holland (18), 94pts; 3 Paddy Maher (17), Brigid Maher (15), Fran Bates (12, Portarlington GC), Ann Bates (21, Portarlington GC), 94pts.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles, June 26: 1 Mike O’Toole (5), 40pts; 2 Richard Mackey (21), 37pts; 3 Oliver Maher (13), 34pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors’ outing to Roscrea, June 28: 1 Mick Gibbons, 40pts; 2 Willie Ryan, 36pts; 3 Dick Walsh, 36pts.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot is now €8,150.