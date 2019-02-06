Handball attention switches to second level competitions

Following the inter varsities handball championships in Belfast at the weekend, the attention this Saturday is on the second level All-Ireland series.

All provincial winners will travel to three counties, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan to play semi-finals and finals in the boys and girls grades.

Over the years Kilkenny have performed well in these championships with many schools claiming All-Ireland honours.

In the juvenile competitions the first round of the Leinster championship is scheduled for Monavea, Laois on Friday night.

In the county under-10 ‘A’ singles final, Shane Doyle, Windgap defeated Jake O’Neill, Kells in an exciting final on Friday night.

At O’Loughlin’s on Sunday, Andrew Brennan (Talbot’s Inch) came from losing the first set 15-9 to win 15-9, 15-10 to claim the under-11 county crown when defeating Eoin Brennan, Clogh.

On Saturday the inter varsities championships were played in Belfast. Three players from Clogh chased success.

Ciara Mahon, Brian Mahon and Shane Dunne all failed to land the honours in the Open singles competitions.

In the Leinster senior singles final in Garryhill, Peter Funchion, Kells defeated Gavin Buggy (Wexford) to claim the honours. With the All-Ireland senior singles championship due to commence in the near future, this was ideal preparation for the Kells player.

Fixtures

Leinster juvenile on Friday at Monavea (6,30 pm) boys under-12S, Kilkenny (Anthony Clifford) v Carlow (Daniel Donovan); under-13 D Kilkenny ( Noah Manogue/Ross O’Neill) v Carlow (Jack Walton/Philip Stankavish); under-14D Kilkenny (Michael Brennan/James Purcell) v Carlow (Glen Ryan/Liam O’Donohue); under-17S, Laois (Tiarnach Doheny) v Carlow (Robert O’Driscoll).

GAA handball 40x20 All-Ireland colleges championships on Saturday - Bawn, Monaghan GJD SF1, Sontae and Nathania Jackson (St Brigid’s, Callan) v Chloe Philpott/Eimear Murphy (St Joseph’s, Tulla Clare); GJD SF2: S. Ní Mhaille/Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha, (CCM an Spidéal, Galway) v Ulster winners; GSS SF1, Mollie Dagg (Col Chiarain Leixlip) v Mary Ellen Phelan (Presentation Thurles); GSS SF2, Aoife Nic Dhonnacha (CCM an Spidéal, Galway) v Caitlin Conway (Dean Maguirc).

BIS SF1, Mark Doyle (Wexford CBS) v Luke Barrett (Colaiste Mhuire Buttevant); BIS SF2, Jason Ó Tuathail (Colaiste Einne, Inis Mor) v Eoghan McGinnity (St. Macartan’s, Monaghan); SF1, Conor Owens/Adam Crosbie (O’Carolan Col Nobber, Meath) v Tommy and Sean Quirke (Presentation Milltown); BSD SF2, Konrad Kowal/Justas Dumbinskas (St Macartan’s, Monaghan) bye

Corduff, Monaghan - BJS SF1, John Doheny (Col Mhuire Johnstown) v Gearoid Healy (Colaiste Mhuire Kanturk); BJS SF2, Mikey Kelly (Clarin College, Galway) v Patrick McCann (Omagh CBS); BJD SF1, Tomas Sharkey/Daniel Hanrahan (Col Mhuire, Johnstown) v Tiernan Slattery/Patrick Crotty (Scariff CC); BJD SF2, Cormac Finn/Donal Mitchell (Coláiste Muire, Sligo) v Ulster winners; BID SF1, Kyle Dunne/Billy O’Neill (Castlecomer CS, Kilkenny) v Aidan Lenihan/Darragh Ducey (Boherbue Comp, Cork); BID SF2, Michael Gilmartin/Eoin Fox (St Murdeachs, Ballina) v Conor Owens/Jack Darcy (Omagh CBS).

Kells, Meath - GJS SF1, Noelle Dowling (Pres SS, Kilkenny) v Leah Minogue (Scarriff CC, Clare); GJS SF2, Emma Kinane, (HRC, Mountbellow) v Mairead Fox (Loreto, Omagh); GSD SF1, Dearbhail and Roisin O’Keeffe (Greenan College, Kilkenny) v Ciara McCarthy/Aisling Shanahan (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher, Limerick); GSD SF2, Cuilleann Bourke/Claire Reynolds (Balla SS, Mayo) v Ciara Mullin/Elizabeth McGarvey (Loreto, Omagh).

BSS SF1, Jack Holden (Grennan College, Kilkenny) v Michael O’Malley (Patrician Academy, Mallow); BSS SF2, Alan Masterson (Rice College, Westport) v Odhran McGlynn (Gairm Scoil Chú Ulamh)

Leinster fixtures

Saturday at Leixlip (2pm) GMAS final, Tom Sheridan (Meath) v Egin Jensen (Dublin); 2.30pm SMAS final, Michael Sheridan (Meath) v Adrian Benson (Dublin)

Garryhill (5pm) JS Darren O'Toole (Wexford) v Brian Mahon (Kilkenny); 5.30pm JS Adam Walsh (Wexford) v Chris Doyle (Wicklow).

Cullohill (5pm) EMAS final, Robbie McCarthy, snr (Westmeath) v Michael Dowling (Kildare); 5.30pm JBS final, Darren Carter (Westmeath) v (Jamie Balfe, Kildare).

O'Loughlin’s (5pm) RMS final, John Rossiter (Carlow) v Tony Breen (Wexford).

Tinryland (5pm) SMBS final, John Roche (Wexford) v Ray Fogarty (Laois); 5.30pm under-21S final, Kevin Diggins (Kildare) v Eoin Brennan (Kilkenny).

Coolboy (5pm) JBD John Walsh/Brian Phelan (Kilkenny) v Micheal Busher/Robert Byrne (Wexford).

Clogh (5pm) JBD Martin O'Donnell/Simon O'Donnell Kildare) v David Doheny /Eoghan Doheny (Laois).

