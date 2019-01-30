Katie and Bobby strike gold in Gael Linn event

On Sunday in Ballydesmond, Cork the annual Gael Linn handball finals were played. Clogh and Galmoy represented Leinster.

In what was an entertaining day’s action, the two Kilkenny teams claimed the honours.

Represented by Katie and Bobby Brennan, the Clogh duo defeated the host club, Ballydesmond in the semi-final. They secured the Gael Linn Cup by defeating another Cork club, Boherbue 50-26.

Katie and Bobby played very well and were worthy champions.

In the Plate section, Una Duggan and Niall Drennan, Galmoy came out on top with a victory over Annanghdown, Galway.

This was the 29th running of this popular tournament and it is hoped that its future can be secured in the new handball proposals.

The focus now is on the inter varsities championships in Kingscourt at the weekend.

In the Leinster championships the senior singles final will be decided tonight at Garryhill where Peter Funchion and Gavin Buggy (Wexford) face off.

There is also a round of matches in the Leinster junior ‘C’ competition.

On the administration front the annual handball Congress is scheduled for Sunday.

The All Stars awards ceremony will be held the previous night.

There are three Kilkenny people in the running for awards - Jack Holden (young male player of the year); Ciara Mahon (ladies player of the year) and Tom Holden (club person of the year).

There is an opportunity at gaahandball.ie to vote for the candidates.

In other news on the Leinster juvenile front, the fixtures have been released for the forthcoming championships. The action is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 8.

The county under-10 and 11 singles events are due to be played this weekend.

Fixtures

Leinster fixtures - today (Wednesday) at Garryhill (7.30pm) JS Adam Walsh (Wexford) v Chris Doyle (Wicklow); 8pm SS final, Gavin Buggy (Wexford ) v Peter Funchion (Kilkenny).

Friday, February 8 (no venue yet) 8pm JS (Darren O'Toole (Wexford) / Aaron Geoghegan (Carlow) v Brian Mahon (Kilkenny)

Saturday in Windgap (2pm) JCS Darren Darcy (Carlow)/Willie Quaile (Wicklow)) v Derek Ryan (Carlow) / Colm Doran (Wicklow); 2.30pm JCS (Eoin Fields (Carlow)/ Shay Walsh (Wicklow)) v Geoff Atkinson(Carlow); Tinryland (5pm) JCS Shane Walsh (Kilkenny) v Ciaran Power (Wexford); 5.30pm JCS Brian Brennan (Laois) v Stephen Smullen (Kildare).

Galmoy (5pm) JCS Darren O'Neill (Laois) v Darren Madden (Offaly); venue TBD (5pm) JCS (Connor Condon (Kilkenny)/Shane Birney (Wexford)) v James Love (Kilkenny).

County under-10/11 fixtures

Friday (7pm) boys under-10 singles, Kells, Joe Dowling (Talbot’s Inch) v Shane Doyle (Windgap); Josh Lawlor (Clogh) v A Lorcan Mahony (Kells) v Patrick Aylward (Glenmore); Cian Murphy (Kilfane) v Sean Kavanagh (Talbot’s Inch); Jake O’Neill (Kells) v Jack Egan (Windgap).

Girls under-10 singles , Shauna Hayes (Kells) v Mairead Duggan (Galmoy); Katie Begley (Kilfane) v Moya Egan (Windgap); Kate O’Brien (Windgap) v Aisleann Mullaly (Glenmore); Caoilinn Dowling (Clogh) v Ena Hickey (Kells).

Sunday ( 11am) boys under-11 singles in Kells, Eoin Brennan (Clogh) v Hugh Healy (Kells); Aaron Talbot (Glenmore) v Robert Jackman (Windgap); Jack Buggy (Clogh) v Nicky Healy (Kells); Andrew Brennan (Talbot’s Inch)) V Mikey Saunders (Windgap)

Girls under-11 singles in Windgap, Niamh Drennan (Galmoy) v Sinead Jones (Glenmore); Kate Ryan (Kilfane) v Shauna Mahony (Kells); Orla Duggan (Galmoy) v Coleen Byrne (Kells); Kerri Maguire (Clogh) V Ona Kennedy (Windgap.

Rules

At under-10 level, the front is the short line and the back wall is not in play during the serve.

Full playing rules apply in the under-11 games.

Games are won by the first side scoring 15 aces in the under-10, 11 grades. Matches are the best of three games of 15 aces in the under-10, 11 grades.

Boys and girls under-10 and 11 play with the Challenger 2. Gloves and goggles are mandatory in the 40/20 court for all players.

When a match goes to the third game/tie-break, the player with the most aces scored serves first in decider.

County adult fixtures

Saturday at O’Loughlin’s (5pm) SD Daniel and William Love (Clogh) v Diarmuid and Brendan Burke (Kells); at Clogh (5pm) MsAS Michael Brennan (Galmoy) v Eddie Burke (O’Loughlin’s); 6pm MsAS Noel Doherty (Galmoy) v Philly Parsons (O’Loughlin’s); at Kells (5pm) MsAS John Morrissey (O’Loughlin’s) v Eamonn Purcell (Windgap); 6pm MsAS Joe Hennessy (O’Loughlin’s) v Willie Holden (Kilfane); at Windgap (5pm) L2S Ciara Walsh (Kells) v Laura Foley (Windgap); 6pm L2S Laura Condon (Kells) v Ciara Smith (Windgap).

Monday at O’Loughlin’s (1) 7.30pm IS Eoin Brennan (Kells) v Dylan Caulfield (Kilfane); at Windgap (8pm) JS Maurice Nolan (O’Loughlin’s) v Dan Breen (Kells); at Kells (8pm) JS Sean Foley (Windgap) v John Walsh (Mullinavat).

