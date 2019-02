Friday night at St James Park greyhound track was good for local trainer, Murt Leahy. He sent out a fine treble which included the two semi-final winners in the Frightful Flash a3 stake and Droopys Cutey, who clocked the fastest time on the card.

The assault on the a3 stake was led by Come On Irene. The son of Tullymurry Act and Droopys Admire, owned by the Premier Dogging Company Syndicate, battled it out with Tumera Quarry to the first bend.

Come On Irene got the bend on the inner and quickly established a three length lead.

Triangle Rinty moved in pursuit down the back stretch but as the leader turned for home, he was still five lengths to the good. Triangle Rinty finished with a rattle but Come On Irene had enough in hand to seal the victory by two and a half length in a time of 29.35.

The other semi-final winner was Lemon George, while in the novice stake there were wins for Finding Joy and Lemon Vincent.

The first race saw a trap to line win for Boru Spud. After easily leading around the first bend, Boru Spud moved six lengths clear into the second.

Chased hard

Roswell Girl chased hard down the back straight but made no impression on the leader. Boru Spud stayed clear on the run home to defeat Carneys Blue by six lengths in 30.49.

The money came for Fizzy Fitz in race two and he ran out a very easy winner.

Aided by a slow starting Kilgraney Bobby on the rails, Fizzy Fitz led up and around the first bend.

Once in front Fizzy Fitz had too much for his rivals. Five lengths clear at the second, Fizzy Fitz raced six lengths clear into the third.

Phillys Choice chased Fizzy Fitz home but had to settle for a seven length second place in a very smart 29.40.

The first of the novice semis saw Me Penny start fast from trap two.

It was a short-lived lead as Lemon Vincent swept by out of the first bend. Lemon Vincent raced two lengths clear of Kilara Heather into the second and then added another length to his lead into the third.

Kilara Heather finished well but Lemon Vincent held sway by a length in 29.78.

In the second semi-final Some Limit led up on the outer. The pace setter was a length up on Finding Joy at the second bend, but the duo were on terms by the third and it was all to play for.

The race changed as the pair bumped and Some Limit was forced to check. Finding Joy powered clear to see off Some Limit by four lengths in 29.51.

Ballintine Belle made all the running to land the a4 contest. After getting the first bend, Ballintine Belle moved three lengths clear of Bogger Treasure into the back stretch.

There was no change into the third but on the run to the line, Ballintine Belle eased away to win by four and a half lengths in 29.68.

The novice staying race (725) saw Killenane Freddy and Kilara Lynda start best.

The former had that bit more early dash and raced into a three length lead by the third.

Kilara Lynda was on terms by the fourth. By the fifth, Kilara Lynda had edged into a length advantage but Good Story was moving with purpose in behind.

In the latter stages Kilara Lynda kept finding and she saw off Good Story by a length and a half in 41.75.

In the second semi-final of the Frightful Flash Kennels stake, Trumera Wood took a flyer from trap 3.

Trumera Wood led around the first bend but was powerless to stop Lemon George sweeping by out of the second. Showing plenty of foot, Lemon George charged five lengths clear into the third.

Tied up

The leader tied up late on as Clearly ran on. In the end, the Murt Leahy trained Lemon George held on by a length in 29.68.

The ninth race was level early before Rental Dispute asserted into the first bend.

Rental Dispute raced three lengths clear of Hello Mossie into the back stretch, a lead that he maintained into the third.

Hello Mossie kept on trying to close the gap but the Brian Ellard trained Rental Dispute never let up and scored by four and a half lengths in 29.47.

Droopys Cutey lit out of trap 3 in the last race and got the drop on her rivals early doors.

Showing her usual early pace, Droopys Cutey built up a four length lead over Lamestep into the back stretch. The favourite halved the deficit into the third and kept on coming at Droopys Cutey up the home straight.

The pair flashed across the line together. The verdict went to Droopys Cutey by a short head in 29.34, completing a treble for Murt Leahy in the process.

