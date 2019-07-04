It was a good weekend for Kilkenny clubs at football Feile

Feile na nGael Peil 2019 was staged over the weekend in Connacht and pride of place for Kilkenny clubs must go to Kilmacow, who won the Shield, while O’Loughlin Gaels and Clara were unlucky in their valiant efforts for honours.

Eamon Reddy paints the picture of Kilmacow’s Feile journey.

“On Friday Kilmacow’s Feile football journey started at Sligo club, Tourlestrane with victory over Tourlestrane by 5-10 to 1-3.Kilmacow started well and played some exceptional football.

“Kilmacow’s second game was against a very strong Fingal Ravens team, Dublin and they were beaten by 0-0 to 7-4.

“On Saturday morning Kilmacow lost to their host club from Leitrim, Fenagh St Caillins on the score 1-2 to 3-9.

“At 3.15pm on Saturday Bee Park, Manorhamilton was the venue for Kilmacow to take on Sligo club, Coolera Strandhill in the Shield quarter-final. Kilmacow played some great football.

“They applied tremendous pressure on the Coolera kick outs which resulted in some great turnovers, which were converted into scores.”

Kilmacow won 5-5 to 1-4.

Up and at it early

“On Sunday morning the Noresiders were up early and back on the road to face Fermanagh club, Devenish St Mary’s at Bee Park in the semi-finals (11.15am). Like in the previous game, Kilmacow squeezed the opposition from the off.

“They took every scoring opportunity created which was the difference in the end. They won by 5-5 to 1-4.

“Next stop was Manorhamilton’s new pitch for a clash with Roscommon club, Oran in the Shield final. Kilmacow’s fitness really showed here. They dominated from start to finish and won by 4-5 to 1-2.

“Throughout the weekend Kilmacow were driven on from midfield by powerful captain, Lorcan Suffan and David Williams.

“Up front Calum Regan was very influential from centre-forward and he linked up well with the midfielders and hard working forwards. The defence stood up to any questions asked of them.”

Apart from the result it was a fantastic three days of football and fun, and general sporting experience for the players and adults alike. Kilmacow’s host club from Fenagh are a rural outfit from Leitrim and they treated the visitors like royalty.

Kilmacow panel - Shane Morrissey, Eden Gillespie, Gearoid Long, Jack Butler, Tom Reddy, Jack Quinn, Killian Blanche, David Williams, Lorcan Suffin, Stephen Walsh, Calum Regan, Eoin Aylward, Ben Doyle ,Eoin Murray, Alex Burke Derham, David Sheridan ,Kevin Phelan, Caoilin Kelly, Daniel Thompson, Luke Cullen, Conor Whelan, Aaron Cass, Oisin Conway, Harry Morrissey.

Team management - Martin Gillespie, John Quinn, Brian Murray, Brendan Walsh, Eamonn Reddy.

The O’Loughlin Gaels story of File is related by Eoin Lawlor.

“The O’Loughlin Gaels Feile peil campaign started with a visit to Monivea-Abbey to take on the home club in Division 4. This was always going to be a big ask for the Cats.

“The Galway side scored an early goal on the break before the Gaels responded with a pointed free. The Gaels troubled the home side and won numerous frees, which yielded four points.

“Monivea-Abbey used their footballing guile well and caught the Gaels for a second gal before the break, 0-4 to 2-1.

“The second half started with a blistering goal from Aaron Maher. Some fine football was played by the Kilkenny representatives, but Monivea’s experience carried the day.

“The second group game was against Fermanagh champions, Kinawley Brian Boru’s. This was a difficult game as the oppositions tactics stifled any chance of play developing.

“There was no coping with the cynicism adopted. O’Loughlin’s were beaten by 4-10 to 1-3.

Players’ game time

“Saturday morning’s venue was Annaghdown GAA, the Gaels host club. By the game’s end O’Loughlin Gaels had given each player on the panel over 20 minutes of game time over the three group matches.

“With no wins it was off to Dunmore in the afternoon to play Bearna in the Shield competition. This was a terrific game of football.

“Greg Kelly continued the good form shown in the earlier games and after a good run set up the first scoring opportunity for Josh Hynes, who duly dispatched the ball to the net.

The play ebbed and flowed and a shock was on the cards as O’Loughlin’s determination earned them a brilliant Tadgh Crowley goal on the 32nd minute.

“Extra time looked on the cards, but four more minutes of relentless footballs eventually saw a ball break favourably for Bearna. They rattled the net. The final whistle sounded on the kick-out (2-4 to 1-4).

O’Loughlin Gaels put in a great effort with goalkeeper Orestas Balsys very impressive throughout, as was wing forward, Ruarc Sweeney.

O’Loughlin Gaels - Orestas Balsys, Kieran Delaney, Brandon Wall, Michael Bourke Lambert, CJ McChemcheu, Evan Burke, Fionn Lawlor, Ruaidhri Galwey, Eoghan Bennett, Ruarc Sweeney, Greg Kelly, Darragh Powell, Tadhg Crowley, Luke Quigley, Josh Hynes, Conor Daly, Owen McKenna, Joe Bolger, Harry Roberts, David Butler, Evan Maher, Aaron Maher, Kevin Waldron, Eoghan O'Brien, Stephen Butler, Conor Murphy, Luke Hanrahan, Josh Owens, Cormac Wall, Daniel Byrne, Jack Johnson

Selectors - Brian Fox, Eoin Lawlor, Darren Kelly, Joe Daly.

The Clara story of the weekend is told by James Barry:

“The destination for Clara was Roscommon. The Rossies where on a high with the latest success of their senior team in the province.

“First up for Clara was Kilmore Shannon Gaels/St Ronan’s in what proved to be tight affair. Clara fell short, losing by 1-6 to 1-2.

Lawlor the star

“Man of the match was one of youngest members of the team, Luke Lawlor, who made great saves in goal.

“Scorers: Dillon Cummins (1-0), Ned Langton, Harry Boyle (0-1 each).

“In the second game the Noresiders took on neighbouring and rival county opposition, Arravale Rovers, Tipperary. The Tipp outfit proved too strong and ran out 3-7 to 0-3 winners. Scorers: Ned Langton (0-3).

“On Saturday morning Clara played their host club, Elphin/Ballinameen. This was truly a game of two halves. The host club fell short against a hard working Clara outfit (2-4 to 2-3)..

“Scorers: Ben Murphy (1-1), Sean Carrigan (1-0), Ned Langton (0-2), Joe Power (0-1).

“Clara finished third in the group to set up a Shield quarter-final against Northern Gaels. Clara nabbed two well worked goals in first half to run out comfortable 2-6 to 0-4 winners.

“Scorers: Ben Murphy (2-0), Joe Power (0-3), Ned Langton, Harry Boyle, Tommy Delaney (0-1 each).

“On Sunday morning in the semi-final, Clara faced Ballaghaderreen, Mayo in what proved to be another tight affair. The scores were level at half time, 1-2 each.

“In the second half the Mayo side edged things and won by 3-2 to 2-3.

“Scorers: Ned Langton (1-1), Rory Glynn (1-1), Zach Lawlor (0-1).

“Although Clara didn’t make it to the final, they did themselves, the club and their families proud. Over the weekend there were nine different scorers.

“Clara extended a big thanks to their host club, Elphin/Ballinameen for the kindness and generosity shown to all over the weekend.”

