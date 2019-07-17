Handball: the way the games went offers hope for new schedule

Following the success of the Wallball handball nationals the previous weekend, the attention over the last few days has been on the county 60x30 juvenile championships.

For the past few seasons both codes of handball have worked well when played during the summer, which suggests they can be accommodated in the new long term plans for the sport.

On Thursday night in Talbot’s Inch the under-12 final was contested by two players from the host club. Here Anthony Clifford defeated James Kenny in two sets.

On Friday night in Kilfane, Nathania Jackson (Windgap) won through in the girls undere-15 singles championship against Doireann Knox (Mullinavat).

This was followed by victory for Una Duggan (Galmoy) in the girls under-13 final where she beat Holly Byrne, Clogh.

In Clogh on Friday night there was victory for Amy Brennan (Clogh) in the girls under-16 final. She defeated Emily Kenny (Talbot’s Inch).

Clifford wins

In the girls under-17 championship, Hannah Clifford (Talbot’s Inch) was victorious when defeating Kells in the decider.

There was also a win for Katie Brennan (Clogh) in Mullinavat in girls under-14 singles.

On Saturday morning there was victory for Conor Doyle (Windgap) in the boys undere-14 final in Talbot’s Inch. He overcame the Rory Glynn (O’Loughlin’s).

In Kilfane Noah Manogue (Kells) defeated Niall Drennan (Galmoy) in a very entertaining boys under-13 decider.

On the provincial front Brendan Burke (Kells) was impressive when he advanced to the next round of the junior singles competition. He defeated David Kenny (Wexford) 21-18, 21-5.

Leinster fixtures

Today (Wednesday) in Baltinglass (7.30pm) over 35AS, Gavin Buggy (Wexford) v Ian Griffin (Dublin); 8pm oveer 35AS, David Hope (Offaly) v Brian Manogue (Kilkenny).

Tinahely (7.30pm) LMS, Leah Doyle (Kildare) v Roisin O'Keeffe (Kilkenny); 8pm SMAS Tommy Hynes (Wexford) v (Eddie Burke (Kilkenny)/Eugene Kelly (Wexford).

Clogh(8pm) JBD Dean O'Neill/ Mikey Murphy (Wexford) v Martin O'Donnell/Simon O'Donnell (Kildare); venue TBD (8pm) SMAS William Holden (Kilkenny) v Conor Maxwell (Dublin)/Noel Holden (Kilkenny).

Saturday at Crinkle (5pm) IS Shane Dunne (Kilkenny) v Robert Fox (Meath).

Garryhill (5pm) IS Paul Lambert (Wexford) v Chris Doyle (Wicklow); 5.30pm IS William Love (Kilkenny) v Darren O’Toole (Wexford).

Kilmyshall (5pm) JBD Donal Farrell/David Lafford (Kilkenny) v Ivan Carroll/Stephen Smullen (Kildare).

Tinahely (5pm) under-21S, Adam Walsh (Wexford) v Eoin Brennan (Kilkenny).

Tuesday, July 23 at Kilfane (8pm) JD David Kenny/Eugene Kelly (Wexford) v Michael Lennon/partner (Wicklow).

Wednesday, July 24 at Clogh (7.30pm) EMAS Robbie McCarthy snr (Westmeath) v Stephen Murphy (Wexford); 8pm GMAS Tom Sheridan (Meath) v Padraig Devereux (Wexford).

Crinkle (8pm) MS Billy O’Neill (Kilkenny) v Daniel Farrelly (Meath)

Garryhill; 8pm DMBS Kevin McKenna (Dublin) v John Maguire (Kilkenny).

Kilmyshall (8pm) DMAS Eamonn Purcell (Kilkenny) v Tom Kane (Carlow).

Talbot’s Inch (8pm) MS Jack Holden (Kilkenny) v Kyle Dunne (Kilkenny).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.