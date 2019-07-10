Handball: Ciara makes brave bid for honours in Mayo

The Irish wallball nationals were played in Breaffy House, Mayo at the weekend. Once again the event was a huge success.

The biggest event on the handball calendar attracted almost 400 players across all the grades, making it the most popular weekend of the year.

There was disappointment for Ciara Mahon in the ladies Open grade. She went close to securing her first title in the senior grade.

The Clogh player was a semi-finalist but lost to the eventual winner, Ciana Ni Churraoin, Galway.

With scores level at one game each the match was decided in a tie break game. The Galway player narrowly won through to the final.

In her quarter-final Ciara scored a comfortable win over Claire Conway 25-14.

There was a victory for Kyle Jordan (Kilfane) in the boys 15 and under grade. He charged through the qualifying rounds to defeat long time rival, Mikey Kelly (Galway) 11-3 as the Westerner had to retire through injury.

In the girls 17 and under, Noelle Dowling (Mothel) was runner-up. She lost the decider to Claire Reynolds (Mayo) 24-12.

In other handball news this week, the focus is also on the forthcoming Irish softball nationals and the newly created Feile softball competitions.

The softball nationals will be played in Wexford on the weekend July 27 and 28. The Feile competitions are in the same county on Sunday, August 25.

The online closing date for both events is this Friday, July 12.

At local level the county wallball competitions were held at the Windgap GAA grounds on Sunday and there was a good turnout in most grades.

In the Leinster softball championships, all grades are up and running at this stage with the emphasis on the singles competitions.

County juvenile fixtures

Thursday (7pm) boys under-12 singles at Talbot’s Inch, A Cian Doherty (Kilfane) v Alan Cunniffe (Kells); B Tim Doherty (Kells) v Luke Madigan (Mullinavat); C Kevin Prendergast (Mullinavat) v Jack Dollard (Glenmore); 1 Bobby Brennan (Clogh) v winner A; 2 James Kenny (Talbot’s Inch) v winner B; 3 Oisin Farrell (Kilfane) v 4 Sean Morrissey (O’Loughlin’s); Anthony Clifford (Talbot’s Inch) v winner C.

Winner 1 v winner 2; winner 3 v winner 4; winner 5 v winner 6.

Girls under-13 singles at Kilfane, A Aoibhe Ryan (Kilfane) v Laura Doherty (Glenmore); 1 Una Duggan (Galmoy) v Emma Kelly (Glenmore); 2 Holly Byrne (Clogh) v winner A; winner 1 v winner 2.

Girls under-15 singles at Kilfane, A Aoife Byrne (Glenmore) v Aoife Woods (Mullinavat); 1 Lauren Power Clogh) v Doireann Knox (Mullinavat); 2 Nathania Jackson (Windgap) v winner A; winner 1 v winner 2.

Girls under-14 singles at Mullinvat, 1 Aishling Cooney (Clogh); 2 Áine Sharkey (Galmoy) v Orlaith O’Shea (Windgap); 3 Katie Brennan (Clogh) v Amy Prendergast (Kells); 4 Emer Barron (Windgap) v Amy Cody (Glenmore); winner 1 v winner 2; winner 3 v winner 4; winner 5 v winner 6.

Friday (7pm) girls under-16 singles, 1 Amy Brennan (Clogh) v Rachel Doherty (Kells); 2 Áine Duggan (Galmoy) v Emily Kenny (Talbots Inch); 3 winner 1 v winner 2.

Girls under-17 singles at Clogh,1 Ciara Walsh (Kells) v Annie Kirwin (Glenmore); 2 Lauren Grace (Kells) v Hannah Clifford (Talbot’s Inch); 3 winner 1 v winner 2.

Saturday (10am) boys under-13 singles at Kilfane, 1 Niall Drennan (Galmoy) v Michael Kenneally (Mullinavat); 2 Ross O’Neill (Kells) v Cian Farrell (Kilfane); 3 Noah Manogue (Kells) v Enna O’Keeffe (Kilfane); 4 Michael Stynes (Talbot’s Inch) v John Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat); 5 winner 1 v winner 2; winner 3 v winner 4; winner 5 v winner 6.

Boys under-14 singles at Talbot’s Inch, 1 Michael Brennan (Clogh) v Adam O’Sullivan (Kells); 2 Conor Doyle (Windgap) v Denis Roche (Mullinavat); 3 Rory Glynn (O’Loughlins) v Ronan O’Brien (Windgap); 4 Joseph Prendergast (Kells) v CJ Fitzpatrick (Mullinavat); 5 winner 1 v winner 2; 6 winner 3 v winner 4; 7 winner 5 v winner 6.

Monday (7pm) boys under-15 singles at Kilfane, 1 Connor Holden (Kilfane) v Aaron Hosey (Clogh); 2 Noah Bourke (Mothel) v Michael Carroll (Talbot’s Inch); 3 David Sherman (Galmoy) v Joe Healy (Kilfane); 4 Luke Flanagan (Clogh) v Noel Gilmore (Kells); 5 winner 1 v winner 2; 6 winner 3 v winner 4; 7 winner 5 v winner 6.

Boys under-16 singles at Talbot’s Inch, 1 Billy Drennan (Galmoy) v Ryan Grace (Kells); 2 Sean O’Keeffe (Kilfane) v Sean Barron (Windgap); 3 Harry Delaney (Kells) v Mikey Kirwin (Glenmore); 4 Kyle Jordan (Kilfane) v Dominic Roche (Glenmore); 5 winner 1 v winner 2; winner 3 v winner 4; 6 winner 5 v winner 6.

Boys under-17 singles at Mullinvat, A Ciaran Phelan (Kells) v Jamie Joy (Windgap); 1 Niall O’Brien (Windgap) v Cillian Lawrence (Kells); 2 Tom Carroll (Talbot’s Inch) v winner A; winner 1 v winner 2; winner 3 v winner 4; winner 5 v winner 6.

Girls under-12 singles at Mothel, A Shauna Hayes (Kells) v Orla Duggan (Galmoy); 1 Katie Jordan (Kilfane) v Mia Carroll (Kells); 2 Blathnaid Mullins (Kilfane) v winner A; 3 winner 1 v winner 2.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.