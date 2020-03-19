Kilkenny GAA close up shop until who knows when

In a dramatic move just announced, Kilkenny GAA is closing down all activities for an indefinite period, and this could led to a restructuring of the hurling leagues and championships.

The County Board has decided within the last hour that there is no point in trying to meet the April deadline set for the start of the local senior, intermediate and junior leagues, plus other competitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the County Board decided to suspend all club activity at adult and juvenile level for the foreseeable future.

This includes the two rounds of the hurling league/championships which were scheduled for the weekends of April 4 and 5 and April 18 and 19.

This will mean a possible restructuring of the hurling League/Championship formats when activity resumes. Both the County Board and Management Committee meetings scheduled for April have also been postponed.

Again, all club officials, team managers and players were reminded that it was essential that they adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you all for your cooperation to date and we hope you keep well at this difficult time," said County Board secretary, Conor Denieffe when he signed off the statement just issued.

