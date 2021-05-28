Kilkenny's Ava Coogan part of Irish Women Under 20 Basketball Squad

Kilkenny will have representation on the Ireland Under 20 Women's Basketball squad after Ava Coogan was confirmed in the 18 strong panel that will take part in the FIBA European Challenge.

The 18 year old Loreto Secondary School student plays for the IT Carlow club and is one of the younger members of the squad.

The talented youngster plays at point guard and after been previously capped at Under 17 level for Ireland she will be out to impress the coach Martin Conroy.

The FIBA European Challenge 2021 replaces the Youth European Championships, which were cancelled by FIBA earlier this month. Four Irish underage sides will be competing in the FIBA European Challenge 2021 this summer, after confirmation by Basketball Ireland’s Elite Performance Committee (EPC), following consultation with all stakeholders - management, parents and players. Ireland’s U20 women, U18 men’s and women’s teams and the Irish U16 women are all participating.

Chair of the EPC, Tim Rice, said: “While not having Youth European Championships is disappointing for all, the opportunity for these four teams to test their mettle on the international stage in the European Challenge tournaments this summer is a big win for Irish basketball. Our players, parents, coaches, and team management should be commended for continuing to strive, persevere and never give up.”

The EPC will assist these squads logistically and financially as much as possible. This participation is contingent upon government guidelines on travel and general health issues, which we continue to monitor on a daily basis.

Ireland’s U20 women are competing in the ‘A’ division having secured promotion after winning a bronze medal at the 2019 FIBA U20 European ‘B’ Championship in Pristina, Kosovo.