Fitzpatrick the hero for the 'Boro in thrilling minor win over James Stephens

A 64th minute point from Billy Fitzpatrick gave Dicksboro a stunning one point victory over James Stephens in a thrilling Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship Final on Saturday afternoon.

The battling Boro success was their fourth minor title on the trot but unlike the previous three victories, this was somewhat against the grain after the Village started as favourites.

Dicksboro were superb all the way through with Fitzpatrick, Ross Doyle and captain Killian Dollard all netting crucial goals.

Despite all that though James Stephens still led until the opening minutes of the second half and the Boro got goals at crucial junctures.

Stephen Manogue was the Village’s main threat in attack as he scored 1-4 and his goal in the 47th minute looked like it would turn the momentum back in their favour.

Backed by a stiff enough breeze though, the Boro finished in style and while James Stepens can have qualms about a late disallowed goal from Ed Lauhoff, they were left disappointed when Fitzpatrick knocked over a stunning winner on the sideline.

The Boro full forward had only just missed a scoreable free when appearing to cramp up when hitting the sliotar so the youngster showed huge character to knock over a much more difficult attempt a couple of minutes later.

James Stephens flew out of the blocks with the opening four points as Stephen Manogue, Ed McDermott and Sean Casey all found their range.

Ed Lauhoff also had a shot saved in the first attck of the game so when Dicksboro got off the mark in the 8th minute, it was certainly needed.

Michael Stynes got that opening point for the Boro and he soon doubled his tally on the back of a Stephen Manogue free for the Village.

James Stephens continued to make the running though and when McDermott and Jacob Breslin both pointed they led 0-7 to 0-2.

Dicksboro then got the game’s opening goal in the 15th minute when Killian Dollard brilliantly batted a shot past Daniel Power.

The goal got the Boro back within two points but with Manogue, Bill and Ed McDermott all splitting the posts, the Village led 0-10 to 1-3 at the break.

The four point margin moved out to five at the start of the second half when Sean Bergin took advantage of a loose pass in the Boro defence.

A Fitzpatrick free from distance kept the Boro in the fight and their belief only grew stronger when Ross Doyle flicked a dangerous Fitzpatrick sideline cut to the net.

Fitzpatrick and Brian Moore then combined for quickfire points to edge the Boro in front (2-6 to 0-11).

James Stephens had squandered a number of goal scoring opportunities by this point but the net finally rattled when Lauhoff and Ed McDermott linked up before Manogue found the top corner.

The Boro didn’t lie down though as Fitzpatrick took to the stage with a 55th minute goal.

Extra-time looked a possibility when Andy Murphy equalised but Fitzpatrick had other ideas when hitting the late match winning score.

Teams & Scorers

Dicksboro - Bill Fitzpatrick (1-4, 0-3 frees); Ross Doyle, Killian Dollard (1-0 each); Michael Stynes (0-3).

James Stephens - Stephen Manogue (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65); Ed McDermott (0-3); Sean Casey, Jacob Breslin, Sean Bergin, Andy Murphy, Bill McDermott (0-1 each)

Dicksboro - Tom O’Neill; Nathan Pollard, Max Doyle, Christy Treacy-Murphy; Louis Raggett, Evan Murphy, David Fitzpatrick; Tom McPhillips, Brian Moore; Killian Dollard, Ross Doyle, Michael Stynes; James Brennnan-Smith, Billy Fitzpatrick, Donnchadh Hennessy.

Subs: Patrick Lacey for Brennan-Smith, 37 mins; Bill O’Shea for N Pollard, 50 mins; Mark Cleere for K Dollard, 57 mins.

James Stephens - Daniel Power; Noah Manogue, Stephen Power-Kellet, Billy Wall-Young; Joe Greene, Sean Deely, Oisin Bateman; Sean Bergin, Bill McDermott; Ed Lauhoff, Stephen Manogue, Ed McDermott; Daniel Ring, Jacob Breslin, Sean Casey.

Subs: James Bergin for Deely, 36 mins; Andy Murphy for Ring, 46 mins; Ruairi Harrison for Greene, 52 mins; Bill Whelan for Breslin, 59 mins; Alan Larkin for Casey, 61 mins.

Referee - John Kennedy (Shamrocks)