RED MILLS Country Style Stakes Launched at Gowran Racecourse

RED MILLS and Gowran Park have launched the REDMILLSstore.ie Winter Racing Style Event which will take place on RED MILLS Raceday on February 16 at Gowran Park Racecourse.

Kilkenny-based racehorse trainer Ellmarie Holden and her stable star Ex Patriot were on hand in the RED MILLS Store to launch this year’s style event.

The most stylishly dressed lady and gent will each receive a €500 voucher for REDMILLSstore.ie. The dress code for the day is ‘country chic’ and the judges will be looking for the ultimate in winter racing style and practicality.

TV Presenter Yvonne Connolly will be this year’s guest judge and will be tasked with selecting the most stylish lady and gentleman. Yvonne will be joined by stylist Marietta Doran in the Style Quarter where they’ll be hosting the competition registration as well as style sessions, and fashion shows featuring the latest additions to the RED MILLS Store including pieces from Welligogs, Fairfax & Favor and Hicks & Brown. There will be a pop-up shop located in the Style Quarter where racegoers can browse and shop throughout the raceday.

Speaking ahead of this year’s Country Style Stakes at Gowran Yvonne said: “I am really looking forward to judging the REDMILLSstore.ie Winter Racing Style event on RED MILLS Day at Gowran. I love going racing and this is a great excuse to combine my two loves, horses and fashion. I’ll be looking for the ultimate combination of racing glamour and winter practicality – as well as someone with good personal style and an eye for detail.”

Ailish Durkin, Online Channel Manager at REDMILLSstore.ie said: “Since the opening of the RED MILLS Store in Kilkenny we have enjoyed developing our range of clothing and footwear. Staying true to the RED MILLS story we have continued to introduce some beautiful equestrian inspired lifestyle brands, including eye-catching womens coats and blazers from heritage brand Welligogs, and the full range of mens and womens footwear from luxury brand Fairfax & Favor. Both brands are exclusively available to Red Mills here in Ireland, so we see a growing number of customers travelling from out of town or shopping online at redmillsstore.ie in addition to our loyal local customer base, and we’re proud to be attracting new shoppers to Kilkenny to check out our unique offering.”