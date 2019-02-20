‘Wellness Warrior’ to host her first Peri-Menopause presentation in Kilkenny

Catherine O’Keeffe, known as ‘The Wellness Warrior’, will host her first Peri-Menopause Presentation in Butler House on March 7 ( the eve of International Women’s Day).

This is an important women’s health talk of interest to women in their early forties and fifties on a topic which has come to prominence in recent years.

Catherine is a native of John Street in Kilkenny city. She is the youngest daughter of the late Eamonn and Maureen O’Keeffe, the veteran businesswoman, still working in her beauty and hair business. Her family have been at the forefront of Kilkenny business for over 50 years.

Catherine herself has extensive knowledge in the area of menopause. She is a health enthusiast, homeopath, food lover and a former financial services director. She has an in-depth understanding of the challenges women deal with on a daily basis when in perimenopause. Catherine is also a blogger with My Second Spring the number one menopause site globally with two million viewers. She also holds private consultations at her offices at Priors Orchard, John’s Quay, Kilkenny.

“Perimenopause is an inevitable journey for women and the more preparation and self-education you can do will ease this life transition and make it a more positive time in your life.

“I believe in a whole health approach to wellness and my goal is to empower women to experience vitality through good food, healthy lifestyle, exercise and nourishing self-care. It is becoming more widely understood that perimenopause and menopause do not adhere to a specific list of symptoms.

“Women’s experiences vary widely and so do the solutions to help manage difficult symptoms. Every woman’s experience is unique. In the West our views of menopause are not always positive. I am on a mission to change this and break the taboo that surrounds menopause.”

The evening will consist of an introduction to perimenopause and menopause, what to expect, how to ease symptoms and more importantly what you can do to thrive through this chapter in your life. Nicola Moses of the Breathing Solution will also spend some time talking about breathing and its effectiveness in menopause and with anxiety.

Tickets priced at €10 are available now from Eventbrite.

For more information phone Catherine on 086-8265180 or see www.wellnesswarrior.ie