Weather Alert for Kilkenny: Rainfall warning for coming days

A risk of heavy rain in Kilkenny city and county
Met Eireann has issued another Yellow Weather Warning for Kilkenny - this one is to last until the weekend.
The rain warning began at 8am on Tuesday, December 28, and remains in place until 12am on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Met Eireann said: “This week will be wet across Ireland. Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. It will be windy at times also.”
This is the latest in a series of rainfall warnings over the Christmas period. On Christmas day neighbouring Co Wexford was badly affected with flooding.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.