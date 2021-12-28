Search

28 Dec 2021

Weather Alert for Kilkenny: Rainfall warning for coming days

Kilkenny

A risk of heavy rain in Kilkenny city and county

Met Eireann has issued another  Yellow Weather Warning for Kilkenny - this one is to last until the weekend.


The rain warning began at 8am on Tuesday, December 28, and remains in place until 12am on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Met Eireann said: “This week will be wet across Ireland. Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. It will be windy at times also.”

This is the latest in a series of rainfall warnings over the Christmas period. On Christmas day neighbouring Co Wexford was badly affected with flooding.

