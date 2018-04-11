Kilkenny Gig Guide: April 11 - 17

Wednesday

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Cairdeas Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7:30pm, €20.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Hibernian Hotel, 7pm.

KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.

Table Quiz for Amber, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €40 (team of four).

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.



Friday

Shane Joyce, Rollercoaster Records, 1pm.

KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.

Shane Joyce Album Launch, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Saturday

Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, 12pm.

Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 3pm, €12/10.

KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.

Smash Hits, MEC, Mullinavat, 8pm, €15.

The Stunning, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €28 (sold out).

The High Kings, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 8pm, €30

Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Smyth, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Clive Barnes, Deni Bonet & Luan Parle, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Ladies Night, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Spring Break, Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm, €10.

Sunday

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Tuesday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Bold as Brass, Club House Hotel, 9:30pm.

Any day

Exhibition: Rudolf Heltzel In Precious Metal, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to April 18.

Exhibition: Bounded & Unlimited, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to April 18.

Exhibition: Martina O’Brien, At Some Distance in the Direction Indicated, Butler Gallery to April 29.