Kilkenny Gig Guide: April 11 - 17
Entertainment and events around the county this week
Wednesday
Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.
KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).
Cairdeas Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7:30pm, €20.
Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Hibernian Hotel, 7pm.
KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).
Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.
Table Quiz for Amber, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €40 (team of four).
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
Shane Joyce, Rollercoaster Records, 1pm.
KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).
Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.
Shane Joyce Album Launch, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Saturday
Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, 12pm.
Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 3pm, €12/10.
KMS: Sister Act, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).
Barnstorm Theatre Company: There Is Only Now, The Barn, 8pm, €12/10.
Smash Hits, MEC, Mullinavat, 8pm, €15.
The Stunning, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €28 (sold out).
The High Kings, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 8pm, €30
Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Stephen Smyth, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.
Clive Barnes, Deni Bonet & Luan Parle, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €15.
Ladies Night, Morrisson’s, 10pm.
Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Spring Break, Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm, €10.
Sunday
Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Bold as Brass, Club House Hotel, 9:30pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Rudolf Heltzel In Precious Metal, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to April 18.
Exhibition: Bounded & Unlimited, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to April 18.
Exhibition: Martina O’Brien, At Some Distance in the Direction Indicated, Butler Gallery to April 29.
