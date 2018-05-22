The Gig Guide - What's on in Kilkenny - May 23 to May 29

Gig Guide



Wednesday

Ballad & Folk, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Maytime Melodies Concert, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Damian Carroll & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Friday

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Ballad & Folk, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad For Teens, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Lady Desert Junior Choir Summer Concert, Danesfort Community Centre, 7pm.

L'Arche Open Mic Concert, Kilmoganny Community Centre, 7:30pm.

Mick Hanly & Donal Lunny, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €21.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Electrix & DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Thank Funk, Left Bank, 10pm.



Saturday

Kilkenny Record Fair, Brewery Corner, 11am.

Kilkenny School of Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 2pm.

David Ayres Trio, Left Bank, 5pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

An Evening of Song, St Kieran’s College Chapel, 7:30pm.

Stagedoor: Razzle Dazzle ‘Em, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/6.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ, Pumphouse.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Seamus Nugent, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Liam Mannering, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.

Riff Shop, Left Bank, 11pm.



Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

The Pearly Whites, Left Bank, 7pm.

Damo Suzuki & DJ Poppy Lloyd, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJ Mattie, Louie’s Backyard @ Left Bank.

The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.



Monday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6:30pm.

Noel Walsh Memorial Defibrillator Table Quiz, JB’s Bar, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Tuesday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Anyday

Polska Eire Festival, various venues from Friday to June 10.

Exhibition: VTOS Kilkenny Art & Ceramics, MacDonagh Junction, from Friday to May 31.

Exhibition: Brendan Wyse, Ferrybank Library, to May 31.

Afinado Solo Exhibition, Kilkenny Arts Office, from Tuesday to June 15.

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.

Exhibition: The Breadwinner, Butler Gallery to July 29.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.