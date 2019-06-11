Kilkenny Gig Guide, June 12 - 19, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Summer Soiree, Hotel Kilkenny, 7pm, €25.

Relay for Life Mid Summer Tea Party, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €10.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Jesters: Smashin’ It, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €17/15.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Brewery Corner, 7.30pm, €25.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Shawnee Mission North High School, St Canice’s Cathedral, 3.30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Jesters: Smashin’ It, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €17/15.

Music in Kilkenny: Chamber Choir Ireland, St Canice’s Church, 7.30pm, €15/10/5.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Trad Session, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Papa Zitas, Left Bank, 10pm.

Panic Animal and DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Kilkenny Summer Fair, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11am, €2/1.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Jesters: Smashin’ It, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €17/15.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Joe Butler Band, Home Rule Club.

Latin Dance Party, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9.30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Jesters: Smashin’ It, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €17/15.

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.