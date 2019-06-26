Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, June 26 - July 1, 2019
All the live music and entertainment this week
Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Junior Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm on Sunday
Wednesday
Farsund Musical Performance, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Rusty Springs, The Field, 9pm.
Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.
Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Talk: The Ladies of Llangollen, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.
Alfi, The Hole in the Wall, 8pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Friday
Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Supersoul Machine and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Come Dine With Us Summer Soiree, John Lockes GAA Club, Callan, 7.30pm, €20.
Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.
Lemoncello, Lorkin O’ Reilly and Felix M-B, The Hole in the Wall, 7.30pm, €10.
Marty Mone, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €15.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.
Cliona Hagan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.
Johnny Carroll, Home Rule Club.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
MOJOd, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Langton’s Nightclub.
Sunday
Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Junior Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm.
After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on