Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, June 26 - July 1, 2019

All the live music and entertainment this week

Up Close and Personal

KILKENNY CASTLE

Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Junior Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm on Sunday

Wednesday
Farsund Musical Performance, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.​
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Rusty Springs, The Field, 9pm.​
Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.​
Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.​

Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.​
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.​
Talk: The Ladies of Llangollen, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm. ​
Alfi, The Hole in the Wall, 8pm.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm. ​
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.​
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​
Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Friday
Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.​
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Supersoul Machine and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​
DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​
Come Dine With Us Summer Soiree, John Lockes GAA Club, Callan, 7.30pm, €20. ​
Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.​
Lemoncello, Lorkin O’ Reilly and Felix M-B, The Hole in the Wall, 7.30pm, €10. ​
Marty Mone, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €15. ​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm. ​
Cliona Hagan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15. ​
Johnny Carroll, Home Rule Club.​
DJ, Lanigan’s.​
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar. ​
MOJOd, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm. ​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​
Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​
Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday
Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Junior Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm. ​
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm. ​
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.

Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.​
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm. ​
After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm. ​
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​