Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, June 26 - July 1, 2019

Wednesday

Farsund Musical Performance, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Rusty Springs, The Field, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.​

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.​

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.​

Talk: The Ladies of Llangollen, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm. ​

Alfi, The Hole in the Wall, 8pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm. ​

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.​

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Come Dine With Us Summer Soiree, John Lockes GAA Club, Callan, 7.30pm, €20. ​

Dancewise Academy: Shine Bright, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €16/14.​

Lemoncello, Lorkin O’ Reilly and Felix M-B, The Hole in the Wall, 7.30pm, €10. ​

Marty Mone, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €15. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​

The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm. ​

Cliona Hagan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15. ​

Johnny Carroll, Home Rule Club.​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar. ​

MOJOd, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm. ​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Junior Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm. ​

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm. ​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.​

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9.30pm. ​

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm. ​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​