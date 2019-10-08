Big night in Kilkenny for IMRO Awards

Close to 600 people from the Irish broadcasting world partied into the small hours of Saturday night at Lyrath Estate Hotel.

All were attending the IMRO Radio Awards where about 40 category prizes were handed out. Local station KCLR picked up silver for sports programming while regional youth offering Beat saw David Hammond win silver for DJ of the year as well as bronze for Sports Broadcaster for Debbie Ridgard and bronze too for Best Breakfast and documentary categories, with station CEO Gabrielle Cummins getting an Outstanding Achievement award for the Choose Radio initiative.

WLR took Local Station, 98FM won Music Station with the night’s biggest winners Newstalk getting gold for Full Service Station. The after party sounds were supplied by band Smash Hits and DJ.​