Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 22 - 28

Oh Bryan

Local band Oh Bryan got to perform on Home Turf at The Hub, Cillín Hill on Saturday as they supported Irish music legends Aslan Picture: Christopher Dunne

Wednesday

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm


Thursday

Goffs Thyestes Chase, Gowran Park, from 10am

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Three Hail Mary’s, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm

Friday

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Open Rehearsal for St Canice’s Cathedral Choir, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7pm

Three Hail Mary’s, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

David O’Doherty: Ultrasound, Stand Up Comedy, Set Theatre, 8pm

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm

Tommy Fleming In Concert, Lyrath Estate, 8pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Open House in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm


Saturday

Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 2.30pm & 8pm

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Johnny Scully Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Sean ‘N’ Steve, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm


Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Foster and Allen Timeless Memories Tour, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm


Monday

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm