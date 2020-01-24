Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 22 - 28
Local band Oh Bryan got to perform on Home Turf at The Hub, Cillín Hill on Saturday as they supported Irish music legends Aslan Picture: Christopher Dunne
Wednesday
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm
Thursday
Goffs Thyestes Chase, Gowran Park, from 10am
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Three Hail Mary’s, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm
Friday
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Open Rehearsal for St Canice’s Cathedral Choir, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7pm
Three Hail Mary’s, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
David O’Doherty: Ultrasound, Stand Up Comedy, Set Theatre, 8pm
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8pm
Tommy Fleming In Concert, Lyrath Estate, 8pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Open House in The Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Saturday
Sleeping Beauty Panto, Castlecomer Community Hall, 2.30pm & 8pm
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Johnny Scully Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Sean ‘N’ Steve, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Sunday
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Foster and Allen Timeless Memories Tour, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on