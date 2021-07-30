Jerry Fish to kick off 'Music Sounds Better With You' series in Kilkenny - tickets out now!

Jerry Fish (Photo:Celine O’Sullivan)
Kilkenny's Set Theatre have recently announced Music Sounds Better With You, a series of live gigs taking place in August on Set Theatre’s Courtyard Stage.
Next Thursday, August 5, Jerry Fish will kick off the series, helping to bring enigmatic live music back to the Marble city.
Jerry Fish is the alter ego of musician and record producer Gerard Whelan, who founded an independent record label and the band Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club.
An indie legend and ringmaster of exceptional renown, Jerry Fish has evolved into a showman extraordinaire, capturing the hearts and minds of audiences all over with his now legendary live shows, a unique live theatrical experience that dissolves all boundaries between performer and audience.
If you're interested in getting tickets visit 'set.ie' or call 056 7765133.
More News
Fire, road and water safety officers across Ireland are joining forces to promote ‘Amber Thursday’ ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend, which is traditionally one of the busiest of the year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.