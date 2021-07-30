Search our Archive

Jerry Fish to kick off 'Music Sounds Better With You' series in Kilkenny - tickets out now!

Jerry Fish (Photo:Celine O’Sullivan)

Kilkenny's Set Theatre have recently announced Music Sounds Better With You, a series of live gigs taking place in August on Set Theatre’s Courtyard Stage.

Next Thursday, August 5, Jerry Fish will kick off the series, helping to bring enigmatic live music back to the Marble city.

Jerry Fish is the alter ego of musician and record producer Gerard Whelan, who founded an independent record label and the band Jerry Fish & The Mudbug Club.

An indie legend and ringmaster of exceptional renown, Jerry Fish has evolved into a showman extraordinaire, capturing the hearts and minds of audiences all over with his now legendary live shows, a unique live theatrical experience that dissolves all boundaries between performer and audience.

If you're interested in getting tickets visit 'set.ie' or call 056 7765133.

