Kilkenny Science Festival line-up announced by Calmast at WIT

To coincide with Science Week, Calmast, the STEM engagement centre in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) with Kilkenny Library Service, have announced a programme of events for Kilkenny Science Festival.

The festival is part of national Science Week 2021, coordinated by Science Foundation Ireland. This programme is set to give the public inspiration by providing an opportunity to explore how science is important in everything we do and how science can contribute to a better future.

Due to ongoing will Covid restrictions, this year’s festival will be mostly be online. Details can be found at www.stemkilkenny.ie.

On behalf of the festival Nollaig Healy of Calmast at WIT said “Science is all around us, it impacts on everything we do and how we work and live – it really is fascinating. Science Week allows us the opportunity to examine areas of science that we don’t normal stop and think about. It takes science out of the classroom and lets us explore and interrogate how we can shape our future. ”

“We are delighted to be working with partners Kilkenny Castle, Castlecomer Discovery Park, National Reptile Zoo, Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Childcare committee,” she added.

ABOVE: Learn how to build a giant catapult as part of Kilkenny Science Festival, in Castlecomer Discovery Park

Schools have always played an important part in Science Week and this year is no different. There are a multitude of stimulating events including National Reptile Zoo “Zoom Zoo” which will allow participants to interact with a Zoo-keeper; get a close-up introduction to creatures and learn all about their habits, habitats and superpowers; discover the scientific principles behind skilful circus tricks and dangerous stunts with Dr Ken; South African Global Teacher award winner and two times TEDx speaker Steve Sherman will run workshops for pre-schoolers; Chief Mathematical Entertainer at Bubbly Maths Caroline Ainslie will run workshops for Special Schools and ASD Units; Scientific Sue explores how food can be a very explosive source of energy and career talks with speakers from industry across Kilkenny hosted by Dr Niamh Shaw.

In addition of the programme of events for primary and secondary schools, we have a raft of events lined up for adults including a Cook Along with TV Chef from Ireland AM, KCLR96fm 'Saturday Show Presenter' with Edward Hayden; the Use Less Project will deliver a talk on fast fashion vs sustainable fashion and a talk The Bitter Truth from Beer sommelier Judith Boyle and independent drinks consultant Susan Boyle on why some people crave these bitter drinks yet others are repulsed.

A highlight of the week will be our Science Family Fun Day which takes place on Sunday, 14 November with events such Junior Einsteins Forensic Crime Scene in Kilkenny Castle (online), How to build a giant Catapult in Castlecomer Discovery Park, Family Scavenger Hunt and Super Science with Mark Langtry (RTE). Details of the festival, and booking can be found at: www.stemkilkenny.ie

For Science Week 2021, Science Foundation Ireland are encouraging people to engage with the “Creating our Future” national conversation on research in Ireland and have their say in what are the most important aspects of their lives they would like science and research to improve.

The Creating our Future campaign is an initiative of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and is taking place across 2021. If you would like to get involved with Science Week and #CreatingOurFuture in some way – submit questions through the #CreatingOurFuture platform, in the conversation on social media. The public can submit ideas and questions that could be addressed through the online platform - www.creatingourfuture.ie.

Science Week 2021 will be taking place all across Ireland from the 7th – 14th November with events for all ages. Visit www.stemkilkenny.ie for more information. Supported by Science Foundation Ireland, Kilkenny councils, the festival brings World renowned scientists and science presenters to Kilkenny.