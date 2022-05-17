Search

17 May 2022

Kilkenny trance DJ's first hometown gig in 12 years!

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

17 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Having DJ'd in some of the top dance locations in the world, a Kilkenny DJ is making a comeback to his hometown!

Trance DJ Mickey Marr will play his first hometown gig in 12 years when he plays Hacketts Bar in June.

The DJ started out on the hard dance scene under his real name Mickey Crilly, but has since moved to playing trance under his alias Mickey Marr. Over the years he has played in Ibiza, Germany, Netherlands and the pretty much everywhere in the UK over the last 12 years.

Since moving to the UK Mickey has managed some of the biggest DJs in the world under his NextGen brand/agency. He also runs two international record labels called Radiation Recordings & Radiation Spectrum.

Mickey Marr will be coming home to Kilkenny on the 17th June to play at Hackett’s Bar, his first time playing back on home soil. Following that gig in Kilkenny he’ll be back playing in the Netherlands on the 22nd June.

North Kilkenny householders urged to avail of free e-waste recycling event

Kilkenny woman falls victim to 'clever but costly' scam doing the rounds again

Well-known Kilkenny residence, once part of ancient demesne, for sale - click to tour!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media