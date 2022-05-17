Kilkenny trance DJ's first hometown gig in 12 years!

Having DJ'd in some of the top dance locations in the world, a Kilkenny DJ is making a comeback to his hometown!
Trance DJ Mickey Marr will play his first hometown gig in 12 years when he plays Hacketts Bar in June.
The DJ started out on the hard dance scene under his real name Mickey Crilly, but has since moved to playing trance under his alias Mickey Marr. Over the years he has played in Ibiza, Germany, Netherlands and the pretty much everywhere in the UK over the last 12 years.
Since moving to the UK Mickey has managed some of the biggest DJs in the world under his NextGen brand/agency. He also runs two international record labels called Radiation Recordings & Radiation Spectrum.
Mickey Marr will be coming home to Kilkenny on the 17th June to play at Hackett’s Bar, his first time playing back on home soil. Following that gig in Kilkenny he’ll be back playing in the Netherlands on the 22nd June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.