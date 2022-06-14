Kilkenny cyclists spearheading epic five day challenge to raise funds for cancer charities

A group of cyclists spearheaded by a strong Kilkenny contingent set off from Malin Head yesterday on an epic five day charity fundraiser from Malin to Mizen Head.

Currently in Enniskillen after completing Day One, James Callanan and Patrick Brennan from Kilkenny will make their way further south to Athlone (126km) today on the next stretch of their journey, alongside friends Cathal and Daragh.

From there it's on to Limerick (121km) and the last two days will bring them to Killarney (112km) and then on to their final destination, Mizen Head (111km).

The group are doing the cycle to raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Ireland.

"Cancer has unfortunately had an impact on our lives in some way or another over the last couple of years and we are doing this cycle to raise funds for these two great charities," explained Patrick.

"These charities rely on the generosity of the public to provide cancer support and services. The demand for these services has increased significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic."

The group have already raised thousands for their chosen charities but made the point that every single donation counts and helps make a difference.

